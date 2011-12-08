Awkward Tween To Buttless Chaps: Scout Willis’ Evolution

Scout LaRue Willis, the 20 year old daughter of Hollywood royalty Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, wasn’t always the badass chick in buttless chaps riding on a motorcycle that she is today.

Sure, we all have our awkward phases that make us the people we eventually become, but luckily for most of us, our lives haven’t been documented by the paparazzi since we crawled out of the womb.

Scout has always been a flashbulb fixure, appearing on the red carpet at premieres for her A-list parents, as well as eventually breaking out on her own (with a massive inheritance probably allowing her to do so).

Take a look at the gallery above for a glimpse back at some of Scout’s most notable work, and always remember: the next time you see someone in assless pants, they probably had braces and couldn’t smile at one point too. (Stars, they’re just like us!)