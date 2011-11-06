StyleCaster
Awkward Family Pet Photos Equal Literary Gold In Our Book

Laurel Pinson
by
Mike Bender and Doug Chernack are at it again. The same duo who brought usThe New York Times best-selling Awkward Family Photos are set to release a new book, Awkward Family Pet Photos — which is now available here.

I do my best not to judge people, but sometimes I just can’t help it. Imagine your parents showing this to your significant other over Thanksgiving dinner (seriously, I die).

Throwing a camera into the mix is all fine and good, but add in a pissed off pet and some awkward matching sweaters, bad props, and horrendous 80’s haircuts? Not a good idea. (I predict it being on the waiting room tables of many a therapist office. I mean, what a better way to cheer up an emotionally unstable patient than with these pictures? BTW, the possum just slays me — is that an actual photo of the Clampetts from the Beverly Hillbillies or what?)

I love my pet and I consider it a part of my family, but does that mean I should include it in my family pictures too? Check out the slideshow above for some insanely awful and “fall-out-of-your-seat” funny pics that will no doubt make your Monday a wee bit more tolerable.

1 of 10

This is what happens when Hillbillies go to the photo center.

A Christmas Card that never came down from the fridge.

Grandma better appreciate this.

Everyone gets lonely sometimes, I guess?

That poor cat.

I guess this is better than bringing your cousin to prom

Bring your pet to school day and picture day all in one.

I don't think the dog can breathe. 

I'm not sure who the fire hydrant's for.

I found Lassie.

