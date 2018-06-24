Awkward Celebrity Sex Stories Sure to Make You Cringe

Scroll To See More Images

Oh, to be hot and famous. We’re well aware that celebrities have wild and exciting sex lives, from Kris Jenner’s admission into the mile-high club to whatever Chrissy Teigen and John Legend do in the bedroom. But like with you or me, not every time in the bedroom is picture-perfect. There are awkward, embarrassing, and cringe-worthy moments that happen to everyone, no matter how experienced or famous you are.

As these stars prove, awkward sex stories don’t escape you because you’re a celebrity. In fact, they might have to relive these cringe-worthy times more often after they’re forced to retell them on late-night talk shows and interviews. To make you feel better about your sex mishaps over the years, we’ve rounded up the most awkward celebrity sex stories we’ve heard. These tales will be sure to make you blush.

Kris Jenner

Kris was no stranger to the Mile High Club—until she was embarrassed into never doing it again. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the reality star revealed that she was once put on blast by a flight attendant for having sex with her husband, then Bruce, in an airplane restroom. Kris explained that when she and Bruce exited the restroom, they thought that they were in the clear. “I was with Bruce on a commercial airliner in first class. We joined the Mile High Club and felt we got away with it. We had sex in the bathroom, and we came out and nobody said anything,” Kris said.

It wasn’t until the plane landed when the flight attendant got on the intercom to congratulate Kris and Bruce on their mile-high-experience that Kris realized that she wasn’t as inconspicuous as she thought. Needless to say, she was mortified forever. “At the end of the flight, the flight attendant got on the microphone, ‘Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Jenner! You’ve just joined the Mile High Club. We’re so proud of you, and we decided to give you a bottle of champagne! Yay!’ I could not squish down in my seat low enough. I was mortified,” Kris said.

Khloé Kardashian

On a 2016 post on her website and app, Kardashian listed the three “wildest” places she has had sex: a private plane, a moving car, and a kitchen counter. And though a kitchen and a plane don’t seem that wild, the moving car part concerns us. Luckily, Kardashian made it clear that she wasn’t driving. Though that doesn’t mean that the sex was easy, which is why she gave the experience a two out of five.

“Don’t try this at home! Someone else was driving, and I was in the back seat, but I’m a tall girl so it feels cramped and it hurts my fucking knees,” she wrote. “Getting down in a moving car is a waste of time, because nothing happens for me. I just don’t get to the finish line! If you’re down for a thrill, then by all means, but this one gets a low rating from me!”

Julianne Hough

Hough is the first to admit that she isn’t the best at phone sex. In an interview with People, the dancer revealed that she often turns to technology for sex when she’s away from her husband, Brooks Laich. However, without fail, the call never ends the way she hopes, as Hough’s laughs halfway through pretty much ruin the mood. “Oh, for sure. But I’m really bad at it,” Hough said. “I’ll get halfway through and start laughing. It’s an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face!”

Kesha

Kesha has a weird story to tell you: She’s had sex with a ghost. In a 2012 interview with Ryan Seacrest, the singer revealed the inspiration behind her song “Supernatural.” Turns out, the song was written after Kesha had sex with a male ghost. She didn’t catch his name, but she suggests that the sex was very good.

“It’s about experiences with the supernatural … but in a sexy way,” she said. “I had a couple of experiences with the supernatural. I don’t know his name! He was a ghost! I’m very open to it.”

Dakota Johnson

Johnson might be the star of “Fifty Shades of Grey,” but that doesn’t mean that all of her sex scenes are sexy. In fact, most of them were actually quite painful. In a 2015 interview with Glamour, Johnson revealed that she actually got whiplash from how much her costar and character’s love interest, Jamie Dornan, threw her around in sex scenes. “I got whiplash once from him throwing me on the bed; so fucking painful. And I wish we had a gag reel from the shoot,” Johnson said.

If whiplash wasn’t awful enough, Johnson also shared that she broke the set once during a kitchen sex scene after thinking that the cabinets were real. “One time we were doing a scene in Christian’s kitchen, and I [thought it would be funny] to hide in a cabinet. I pulled the handle, but it was not a real cabinet. The entire set came down on me,” Johnson said.

Rob Kardashian

Living with the Kardashians, hilariousness is bound to ensue for the family’s only brother, Rob, especially when it has to do with sex. In an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Rob wakes up with a boner that won’t go away after he mistakenly takes a vial of Viagra. The awkwardness continues when his mom, Kris, immediately tries to enter the room. To seek help, Rob calls his sister’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, who comes in to examine his penis and tells him he needs to see a doctor. Watch the clip here because words don’t do the awkwardness justice.

Scarlett Johansson

When Johansson appeared on an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with her “Avengers: Infinity War” costars, Kimmel played a game of Guess the Avenger. He asked the cast which avenger “flashed a stranger in an airplane bathroom.” After some confusion, ScarJo confessed that it was her. She explained that she was using an airplane restroom and forgot to lock the door. When she stood up to grab some toilet paper, the door swung open, and a man full-on saw her vagina.

“I was using the bathroom in the plane, as one does, and I guess I didn’t lock the door,” Johansson said. “It happens, occasionally. I don’t know. I thought I did. I went to grab the toilet paper, and my entire vagina was splayed out—yes, I said vagina! Deal with it! The guy opens the door, he looks down, and he’s like, ‘Uh…oh! Oh!’ I was like, ‘Close the goddamn door!”

To make matters worse, Johansson shared that when she returned to her seat, she realized that the entire plane could hear her scream from being unintentionally exposed. “They were like, ‘Oh, it was Scarlett who was [screaming], and it was her vagina!'” Johansson said. Not necessarily the mile-high-club experience she was probably hoping for, but hilarious nonetheless.

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen and John Legend are Hollywood’s fan-favorite couple. But even they have traumatizing sexual experiences. Teigen’s ordeal came when she realized that her husband had seen her butthole every time they had sex doggy style.

In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, Teigen recalled her pride when she told another couple that Legend had “never seen” her butthole. “John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole,” she said. “And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.’ I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again.’”