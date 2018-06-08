Awkwafina Assigns Superlatives to Her ‘Ocean’s 8’ Costars

You might not know the name Awkwafina yet. But rest assured, you’ll be hearing a lot about her this summer. The actress and rapper, who stars in this summer’s “Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” is about to be a big deal. We caught up with her before the premiere of “Ocean’s 8,” in which she stars as a money-hustling Queens-born pick-pocketer, to play a game of superlatives.

Ahead, watch Awkwafina assign hilarious superlatives—from “Most Likely to Commit a Real Crime” to “Most Likely to be Robbed”—to her seven “Ocean’s 8” costars, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, and Mindy Kaling. Awkwafina might not actually be involved in an intricate heist to steal millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but she’s clearly living her best life.