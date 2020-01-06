Awkwafina’s Golden Globes Look Is Singlehandedly Bringing Back the Victorian Collar

Scroll To See More Images

You’re lying if you don’t say your favorite character in Crazy Rich Asians wasn’t Goh Peik Lin played by Awkwafina, or that you didn’t cry during her powerful performance in The Farewell. The actress is ridiculously talented (and oftentimes hilarious) in whatever role she plays, but, in case you don’t follow her on Instagram, the girl also knows how to freakin’ dress. That’s why I was so excited to see Awkwafina’s 2020 Golden Globes look. It was the actress and rapper’s first time walking the Golden Globes red carpet, and, I have to say, she killed it.

Awkafina stunned us all wearing a Dior tuxedo while posing for photographers and may have singlehandedly brought back the ruffled Victorian collar. The actress always blesses us with unexpected red carpet looks, and this chic tuxedo was no different. I wouldn’t be surprised if the rest of 2020 is filled with ruffled collars (Ruffles are on trend for 2020!) and Victorian Era vibes. I’ll wear whatever Awkwafina tells me to, but this look needs no coercion. I’ll happily don a ruffled Victorian collar.

Let us not forget, however, to mention the gorgeous red lipstick and elegant black eyeliner that Awkwafina so skillfully paired with this outfit. I’m seriously swooning over both her beauty look and Dior ensemble. With the addition of a chic clutch, you would never guess this was the actor and rapper’s first time at the Golden Globes. (And it certainly won’t be her last.)

Unlike her debut at the Oscars in 2019, the 2020 Golden Globes brings an actual nomination. Awkwafina is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Farewell. The Farewell is also nominated for Best Foreign Language Motion Picture. If both Awkwafina and the film win the 2020 Golden Globes, I will be one happy camper.