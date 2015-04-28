14 Awesome Things You Can Do With Your iPhone Headphones

Photo: Milk Bubble Tea

Every new iPhone comes with a set of headphones, or “Ear Pods” that actually do a whole lot more than just let you listen to music. You can use the iPhone headphone controls to screen (or answer) calls, use Siri, take photos, and more by simply knowing which buttons to press, and how many times.

In fact, Business Insider came up with a quick and handy video detailing 14 tips to using them, that we bet you didn’t know before. Here’s the full list of tricks–prepare to be in awe of the wizardry that is your iPhone headphones.

1. Press the middle button once to play a song from your music app or other music streaming apps

2. Press the middle button a second time, once, to pause the song.

3. Press the middle button twice in a row to skip to the next song.

4. Press the middle button three times in a row to go back to the start of the song, or to the previous song.

5. Double click and hold the middle button on the last click to fast-forward through a track.

6. Triple click and hold the middle button on the last click to rewind a song.

7. When you get a phone call, press the center button once to answer.

8. Use the inbuilt headphone microphone to talk and make your call.

9. If you receive another call while on the first call, press the center button once to put the original person on hold, and answer the new call.

10. If you receive another call while on the first call, but want to ignore it, hold the center button and release after a couple of seconds.

11. To hang up on a single phone call, press the center button once.

12. If you want to ignore a call, press and hold the center button to direct the call to voicemail.

13. Activate Siri by pressing and holding the center button.

14. Take a photo while the camera app is open by pressing either volume buttons.

If you need a demo to understand the instructions, watch Business Insider’s clip below. The full video only goes for less than two minutes, so put in your headphones (!) and learn.