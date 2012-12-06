This Is Awesome: H&M To Offer Discounts When You Bring In Your Unwanted Clothes

Well, this is interesting. Swedish retail giant H&M has taken on a global clothes collection initiative in order to combat textile waste that’ll not only benefit the environment, but will benefit you, too.

Come February of next year, you’ll be able to pack up the hoards of unwanted or unworn clothing clogging your closet and bring them to H&M stores in all 48 markets, where you’ll receive one discount voucher per every bag donated.

The Swedish retailer will be the first of its kind to launch an initiative like this, though they’ve been somewhat invested in the sustainable fashion movement, debuting an eco-friendly red-carpet line that launched last April.

What’s more, H&M will be accepting any brand of clothing—not just its own—in any condition, and plans to repurpose donations in order to thwart the outrageously high percentage (nearly 95%) of clothes that are discarded as trash, when they could be recycled and reused.

As if we didn’t already love H&M enough for it’s affordable clothing, cool campaigns (Lana Del Rey, anoyne?), and buzzy collaborations (Marni, Versace and Maison Martin Margiela, hello), we now can say we’re even bigger fans.

