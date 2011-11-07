AWEARNESS: Celebs And Tastemakers Join To Fight AIDS!

Fashion designer and chairman of amfAr, Kenneth Cole, partnered with MTV International Staying Alive Foundation to redesign and reinterpret the iconic AIDS ribbon. The redesign was done to commemorate the discovery of the virus 30 years ago.The new design features a double loop, representing the coming together of individuals and re-doubling of efforts in the fight for a cure.

Not only can you snag one of these amped-up ribbons for yourself, but they have been spotted on some of today’s taste-makers and game-changers — not to mention some of the hottest celebs of the moment, including Ke$ha and Sarah Jessica Parker. 30 bloggers (we love bloggers over here), including 9to5Chic and Born and Bread, are helping to spread the word. One of the most noted game-changers on the tumblr scene, Jamie Beck of FromMeToYou (check out her seriously stunning cinemagraphs) will also be participating!

Take part! The ribbon will be sold through December 31st and 100% of the proceeds will go to the AWEARNESS foundation. The ribbon is available for purchase at all Kenneth Cole stores and online, Bloomingdales nationwide, and Gilt Groupe.