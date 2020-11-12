Away Dropped New Travel Bags Just In Time To Head Home For The Holidays

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever been to an airport or followed a travel influencer on Instagram, you already know that Away Luggage is total #travelgoals. I didn’t think this jet-setting brand could get any better, but now there’s even more envy-worthy Away travel bags and accessories to shop, thanks to their brand new range of packing essentials. Known for their high-quality suitcases, Away has expanded far beyond luggage over the past few years, and their new drops just keep getting better, always nailing that balance between practical and chic.

Traveling certainly looks different this year, especially for the holidays. International globetrotters with jealousy-inducing Instagram are staying more domestic, and others might not have even left their state this year. So whether you’re just lugging some Thanksgiving essentials down the street to a friend’s house for a low-key feast or safely traveling to see family (wear your mask!), there’s something for everyone in Away’s latest drop.

From stylish backpacks that won’t mess up your OOTD to an ingenious hanging toiletry organizer that’ll make getting ready on the road super easy, Away has plenty of travel game-changers in their latest core collection expansion. I’m personally eyeing their new jewelry box, because it looks way more effective than the jewelry pouches I usually bring traveling. Oh, and attention all clean freaks: they made a special case for your shoes so they don’t touch your clean clothes in your luggage. Genius.

In true Away fashion, all of the bags, backpacks and organizers in this collection have the brand’s signature minimalist design, making everything look super luxe. Plus, everything comes in a variety of colors, so if you want it all, you can order everything to match. And (duh), everything can be packed neatly into any Away suitcase.

Even if you aren’t traveling this winter, you’ll be on the road again soon enough, so you might as well snag these new bags and organizational accessories now. Each piece is very practical and timeless, ensuring that you look good no matter when your next trip is.

Shop the full drop now on the Away website and check out our top picks below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Front Pocket Backpack

If you’re going on a weekend trip, this is the only backpack you need to bring with you. It’s got pockets on pockets and will keep everything organized.

The Sling Bag

Keep your Passport, license and essentials super close and ready for security with this waterproof sling bag. The interior is so big that it could fit a S’well Water Bottle, which also makes it the perfect hands-free pick for hiking.

The Jewelry Box

Sick of your necklaces getting tangled in your travel bag? That won’t ever happen again thanks to this little leather jewelry box. This is also an amazing holiday gift for your friend that’s obsessed with jewelry.

The Clear Pouch Set

Pack your most precious skincare bottles in these stylish TSA-approved pouches. They even have folded bottoms, so they can fit more but won’t take up extra space in your suitcase.

The Shoe Cubes

If you’ve always felt a little skeeved out about putting your dirty shoes next to your clean clothes in your suitcase, this is what you need. Seriously, why doesn’t everyone use one of these???

The Hanging Toiletry Bag

This easy-to-clean nylon hanging toiletry bag is a GAME-CHANGER. It allows for everything to be easy to grab and nicely organized. There are three different compartments, so you can have your everything—even your makeup—all in one place.