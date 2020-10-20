Away Teamed Up With Rashida Jones To Drop The Coolest Luggage Of 2020

Scroll To See More Images

Fans of NBC’s Parks & Rec know her as Leslie Knope’s BFF Ann Perkins, and she’s won Netflix-lovers’ hearts with her role as Joya Barris in BlackAF—but right here and right now, she’s Rashida Jones, the woman who is blessing us all with a brand-new luggage drop. The Rashida by Away collection is officially here, and it has us ready to drop everything and get out of town. Though traveling is still a bit of a tricky situation right now, there’s never a bad time to stock up on luggage—especially when it’s from influencer-favorite brand Away and my personal favorite person, Rashida Jones.

Whether you’re making your (safe as possible) travel plans for the holidays right now or just have an itch to take a long road trip far, far away, the Rashida by Away collection is the ideal luggage situation. Because while, yes, this drop features two gorgeous suitcase colors—that come in several different sizes!—it also has other must-have luggage options.

In addition to the classic suitcases, Rashida Jones and Away are blessing us with a stunning, versatile belt bag, the chicest duffle bag ever and a tablet case that makes organization way easier. Front seat of a car or window seat on a plane, this collection is essential for your upcoming travels.

Suitcases and other luggage have recently become extensions of our personal style rather than necessary pieces we only use a couple times a year. If you’re still using the same suitcase passed down to your by your cousin when they went to college 10 years ago, perhaps it’s time for an upgrade—and there’s no better way to elevate your luggage game than with the Rashida by Away collection. Luckily, the entire drop is available to shop now (on the Away site and below!), so you can get started on creating the chicest luggage collection of all time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Carry-On In Copper

The Carry-On suitcase from Away is already one of their classics, but Rashida Jones is blessing us with this gorgeous copper option. If you want something a little bigger, though, this color also comes in Away’s Bigger Carry-On size. Honestly, I’m about to snag the whole set.

The Duffle

Whether you’re headed out on a road trip or need a go-to piece to carry on the plane with you, this duffle bag is the ultimate pick. It secures perfectly to any Away suitcase and features an organizational system inside—complete with a 13 inch laptop pocket, key ring and multiple pockets for essentials.

Belt Bag In Sienna

The gorgeous and multi-functional Belt Bag is the travel accessory we didn’t know we needed. It’s perfect for when your hands are tied-up pulling along your suitcases—and works both around the waist and as a crossbody!

The Medium In Summit

For travelers who want to seriously stand out, try Rashida Jones’ fun blue and black ombre suitcases. You can snag this colorway in all sizes—Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large—as well, so no matter how big (or small) a suitcase you need, you can get it in this unique hue.

The Tablet Case

For travel organization, you can’t be The Tablet Case. whether you’re hanging out in the passenger seat or have a long plane ride ahead of you, this luggage piece is the perfect way to keep everything—from your tablet to passport—organized and on-hand the entire journey.

The Insider Packing Cubes In Elderberry

Another one of Away’s classic products is The Insider Packing Cubes—and Rashida Jones brings us a new colorway to love. The Elderberry option is an adorable combination of blue and red that pairs perfectly with both the Copper and Summit colors of her suitcases. We love a coordinated luggage look!