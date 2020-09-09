Not A Drill: Away’s Iconic Suitcases Are 50% Off Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t care if you don’t plan on traveling until 2022—Away’s luggage sale is not to be missed. You’ll use it eventually, believe me! The popular brand has become synonymous with chic travel over the past few years, thanks in part to every Instagram influencer under the sun posing alongside their pink carry-on in some glamorous, tropical location. While many have saved up to splurge on Away’s never-on-sale suitcases, we finally get the chance to shop them for a little less this week, as the brand’s first-ever sale is here. Oh, and it’s a pretty damn good one at that.

Speaking of good, let me clarify that Away’s luggage isn’t popular just for looking great. Yes, their suitcases are aesthetically-pleasing, but they’re also durable, lightweight, spacious and convenient (hello, built-in portable charger). I personally own the Bigger Carry-On myself, and can confirm that four of my family members have purchased it after giving mine a go on a recent family vacation.

If you’ve been tempted to shop Away but just couldn’t justify splurging on a suitcase, you’re in luck. The huge sale happening on their site as we speak offers major discounts on not just suitcases, but travel bags, organizers and more. Certain colorways are up to 50% off, and while a few picks are Final Sale, believe me—you won’t want to return them once you see what all the hype is about.

If you’ve seen the Away bags in the past but aren’t totally sold on why you need one, read on for a more in-depth look at some of the products included in the sale, and just see if you can make it through without justifying at least one purchase. Away has not announced a hard end date for this sale, so think fast and place your order before it ends, or worse: before all the items you’ve been eyeing sell out.

1. The Bigger Carry-On

Away offers four main suitcase sizes: The Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium and The Large, as well as some other options like The Expandable and The Daily. Talk about options! The Bigger Carry-On allows a little more room for over-packers like myself who still don’t want to check a bag. Shop four colorways for 50% off right now, as well as 11 other colorways discounted for slightly less.

2. The Large: Aluminum Edition

The classic The Large is also discounted during the sale, but I’ve had my eye on the almost-$600 Aluminum Edition version for forever. The aluminum hard shell is so stunning, not to mention super durable.

3. The Everywhere Bag

If you’re all set on suitcases, shop some of Away’s travel bags during the sale instead. The Everywhere Bag is an endlessly-useful leather pick with features like a laptop area, waterproof umbrella pocket and a sleeve that allows you to attach it to your suitcase for easy toting. Shop 11 colorways for 50% off, as well as two other colorways discounted for slightly less.

4. The Daily Carry-On With Pocket

If you’re looking for a small suitcase for a day trip, The Daily Carry-On With Pocket is an awesome pick, not to mention one of few Away suitcases that has a front pocket for easy access! Shop it now in two colorways for 50% off.

5. The Insider Packing Cubes

Your suitcase should look as good on the inside as it does on the outside, and The Insider Packing Cubes make organization a breeze. This 6-pack includes a variety of sizes, so you can pick and choose which you need, or use them all for a larger trip!