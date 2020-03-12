Away’s Ridiculously Cute Minis Are Officially Back—and They’re Here for Good

Scroll To See More Images

With everything going on in the world right now—and that list is currently too long—sometimes it helps to just have a bit of happy and fun news thrown at you. For some, that means looking at videos of newly born puppies. For me, it’s ooh-ing and aw-ing over how cute the re-leased Away luggage minis are. Even if you’re not as luggage-obsessed as I am, you’ve likely heard of the luggage brand Away. They create durable (and aesthetically pleasing) luggage that’s meant to make your life easier wherever you have to travel. And while travel is, erm, restricted a bit at the moment, that’s no excuse not to be prepared for that’s no longer the case.

Plus, the Away minis are perfect for so much than just plane or train travel. Even if you’re headed to a hotel to escape for a night or want to camp out at your significant other’s apartment, the Away mini suitcase is ideal. It’s designed for travel essentials (like headphones, your prescriptions, a pound of hand sanitizer) and toiletries (like shampoo, lotion, a pound of hand sanitizer), so you really can take this baby anywhere. The mini pairs exquisitely with other Away products, but you don’t have to have a larger Away suitcase to find a million uses for the mini. And frankly, it’s just ridiculously cute.

Unlike the last time Away released the minis, this time is for good. It’s not a limited edition, special item. The Away minis are here to stay, so go ahead and buy one in every color. We’ve gone ahead and picked our favorite mini hues below, but there are a total of 10 different colors from which to choose. Whether you’re a black-on-black type of traveler or a queen of color, these Away mini suitcases are the perfect travel companion—even if it’s just a few miles.

The Mini in Blush from Away

The Mini in Coast from Away

The Mini in Sand from Away

The Mini in White from Away

