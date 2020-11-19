AWAY’s Holiday Collection Features The Ombré Suitcase Of My Travel Blogger Dreams

Scroll To See More Images

It was only last week that the brand debuted new bags and accessories, but get ready to shop with them yet again, because AWAY’s Holiday Collection is here, and holy moly, it’s good. We all know and love their Insta-famous, high-quality polycarbonate luggage, and this year’s holiday drop features brand new colorways and finishes that I’m finding very hard to resist, even though I know damn well I won’t be traveling anytime soon.

That said, we will travel again eventually (wear a mask and help speed up the process, won’t you?) which is why I’m definitely still shopping AWAY’s new lineup. Their iconic suitcases are now available in two new matte colorways as well as—drumroll please—two new high-shine ombré iterations, and my heart basically stopped when I saw the Golden Ombré. Imagine stepping off a plane into a hot climate wheeling an actual ray of sunshine?? That’s what I imagine it’d be like to use this suitcase.

Of course, in addition to the new luggage colors, there are a few fun bags to shop, too. The new Mini Everywhere Bag features unique contrast stitching, and multiple sizes of Toiletry Bags make for great holiday gifts. The ultimate present, though? Away has finally brought back gift cards, which means you can surprise your loved one and let them pick out the color of their choosing for themselves. If you’re buying a gift card for me, though, I’ll tell you right now we can skip the middle man. I want the Golden Ombré!!!

Read on for a look at a few of my favorite pieces from AWAY’s cheerful new drop, and shop the collection in full (before it sells out!) on the AWAY website now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Bigger Carry-On in Golden Ombré

I did not think I could have a crush on a piece of luggage, but this Golden Ombré high shine finish has changed me for the better.

The Bigger Carry-On in Nightfall Ombré

If you prefer a more subdued, still shine and gorgeous option, the Nightfall Ombré is eqaully beautiful.

The Bigger Carry-On in Sage Matte

The Sage Matte is one of two new matte finish colorways in this collection, and it would totally fit your neutral minimalist Instagram aesthetic. Just saying.

The Bigger Carry-On in Wine Matte

The other matte option is this beautiful Wine color, perfect for pink-lovers that haven’t already bought AWAY’s classic millenial pink luggage.

The Mini Everywhere Bag

This might be my new handbag of the season? I love how spacious it is, and the contrast edge really gives it a little extra ~pizazz~. This baby is too cute to save for travel days!

The Large Toiletry Bag

Do I even have to say it? This Golden Leather bag is the perfect gift for me to put inside my Golden Ombré suitcase. Not a want, but a need!!!

The Small Toiletry Bag

There’s also a smaller Toiletry Bag option, and I’m a big fan of this Sage Leather as a shiny contrast paired with the Sage Matte luggage.