This Away Luggage Dupe Is Just As Good As The Original—But It’s Only $80

If you’re obsessed with Away’s luggage, you’ll know the brand rarely puts its travel items on sale. This is a huge bummer, because there’s no better feeling than wearing something other than a groutfit and a beat up backpack at the airport. That’s just not what your travel besties or Instagram stories would want for you.

Away’s bags are known for being sturdy, lightweight, and aesthetically-pleasing. But if you’re not too keen on a hefty price tag of at least $225 for a carry-on suitcase, you might be in the same boat as us: hunting down an Away luggage dupe that’s matched in quality, durability, and style.

Lucky for all of us, we can end the search because Target offers the most realistic-looking alternative for only $80.

This hardshell carry-on suitcase looks like an exact replica of the cult-favorite one from Away. On the interior, it has expandable sides, several compartments, and cross straps. On the exterior, it has a built-in lock, a retractable pull handle, and a couple other handles for different ways to carry the bag.

Plus, you can pick from seven toned-down shades that have a smooth, matte-looking finish. You get the same chic appearance of the Away suitcase, but for a third of the price. At this point, you really shouldn’t have any hesitation in choosing a suitcase for all your upcoming travels.

To get into the nitty gritty details, both suitcases are almost the exact same weight and size, and both have near-identical capacities. And, Target’s suitcase weighs only 8.7 pounds itself, but can hold a whopping 50 pounds of belongings. That’s more than enough room for all of your clothing, toiletries, and abundant souvenirs. So, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that these two suitcases are as identical as Mary-Kate and Ashley and as strong as Superman himself.

Even the Target reviews section is filled with Away luggage comparisons. Take, for example, one shopper who confirms the dupe’s long lifespan.

“I’ve had this carry-on for over two years now and used it hard,” they wrote. “International trips, cabin weekends, general domestic, etc. and it performed better than I even expected. I have the white/cream color and it doesn’t even stain! Any smudge wipes right off and even after heavy use, the zippers, wheels, handle, everything is still amazing.”

Another stan wrote that the suitcase “looks just like Away luggage at a fraction of the price, and matches their size dimensions, too. The wheels roll very smooth, the handle is great.”

It’s clear as day that this dupe lives up to its reputation as a top Away luggage alternative. Whether you’re planning your next trip or need a good gift idea, this carry-on suitcase is most definitely the way to go.