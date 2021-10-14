Away’s New Designer Collection Offers Luggage Fresh From The Runway

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve spent any time on Instagram or found yourself stuck on travel TikTok, you’ve likely seen influencers, celebrities and casual shoppers alike fawning over one go-to suitcase from Away. Over the past few years, Away has brought the travel industry into the future with the popularization of luggage that is somehow visually pleasing, durable and practical. Not to mention those built-in USB charging ports! Their next big move? A long-awaited designer collaboration.

The traveler’s beloved suitcase is forging a new path with a just-launched designer collaboration series spotlighting diverse fashion creators with unique voices and backgrounds. The inaugural series kicks off with NY-based designers Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi, who were tasked with reimagining Away’s three core styles with their own unique perspectives and design aesthetic.

As a practice, I tend to avoid anything too recognizable unless it’s a suitcase. Traveling is hard enough. I can’t and won’t strain my eyes searching for the same black suitcase everyone else is waiting for at the baggage claim! Instead, I tend to opt for something that stands out.

Fresh off her recent Target collaboration, Sandy Liang’s contribution to the drop combines bright, summery florals with dark and moody backgrounds for a design that seamlessly blends summer and fall while incorporating Liang’s familiar flower imagery. Perfect for year-round trips! Tia Adeola’s pieces take inspiration from her F/W 21 collection with feminine themes of pastel pinks and yellows in a tweed fabric while Ji Won Choi stays on brand, incorporating vibrant blues recently seen in her S/S 21 collection. All of Choi’s pieces for the range are uniquely made with 100 percent recycled nylon.

Below, take a look at some of the pieces we have our eye on, or shop the whole collection now on the Away site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ji Won Choi Front Pocket Backpack

The simplicity in the various shades of blue speak to my minimalist heart and the plethora of pockets aren’t bad, either.

Ji Won Choi Large Everyday Bag

This easy-to-use carry-on bag is great for staying organized and packing light for quick, weekend getaways.

Sandy Liang Large Everyday Bag

You can’t miss this patterned beauty when searching for your bags on the baggage claim conveyor belts.

Sandy Liang Travel Pouch Set

Pack your makeup without worry into these water-resistant pouches and clean potential spills with just a quick wipe.

Tia Adeola Front Pocket Backpack

Channel Cher from Clueless wherever you go with this backpack that includes pockets for laptops and tablets.

Tia Adeola Travel Pouch Set

These see-through pouches are perfect for keeping track of tech goods and beauty products, or as a clutch when headed to your next concert or NFL game.