This Away Bag Luggage Dupe Is $400 Cheaper & Just As Nice — Get It On Major Sale For Prime Day

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays, or any time at all really, then you might be in need of new luggage. And not to get all mom and dad on you, but luggage can be expensive. Luckily, Amazon’s Prime Day luggage deals are particularly tantalizing this year.

Depending on the brand, a duo luggage set can cost upwards of $500—like those from the cult-favorite brand, Away. (As if traveling wasn’t expensive enough, right?) If you’re interested in the chic style of Away minus the price tag, don’t freak out, because Amazon is home to one of the best Away luggage dupes out there.

The rendition from Samsonite comes in carry-on and checked bag sizes

, and boasts 12 colors from classic black to poppy tangerine (perfect for spotting your luggage at the baggage claim.) The 21″ carry-on and 28″ checked bag are both lightweight and durable with ultra-strong shells that help prevent your bag from the common wear and tear of traveling. Additionally, the shell is made to expand so you can fit even more clothing in without fear of unwanted bulk.

Typically, the carry-on retails for $190 but you can shop it today for $122

. Similarly, the checked bag usually retails for $270 but is on sale for Prime Day at $196.

Just remember that Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members. No worries if you don’t have a subscription, you can get a completely free trial and all of the benefits today at this page here. It’s that easy!

Lilac Carry-On

If you’re in the market for the chicest bag ever, we suggest this trendy lilac cruiser, currently almost $80 off.

When it comes to transport, its 360-degree spinner wheels and aluminum pull handle allow the luggage to move with you without any resistance. Whether you’re walking to your gate or through security, the wheels will seamlessly glide alongside you. You’ll move so fast, you’ll have no problem stopping at Auntie Anne’s for a pretzel before your flight. (Is that just us?)

With over 34,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, shoppers can’t get enough of this Away luggage dupe. One five-star reviewer shares how she was originally going to purchase Away luggage but opted for this more affordable option. “For the price, this was an incredible value! (Especially since I was considering buying the very expensive Away luggage.) and honestly quite stylish too. Love rolling it around on the four wheels. I look forward to taking this on my longer vacations for many years in the future!”

Similar to the popular Away luggage, this luggage dupe even has a similar combination lock mechanism to provide an extra layer of security for your belongings. Pro tip: To open the lock, set the numbers to 000 then slide the square button.

When it comes time to carry the luggage whether you’re stowing it on the plane or lifting it into the trunk of a car, find retracting top and side handles for simple handling. Another happy customer calls this Samsonite her “favorite suitcase.”

“The WHEELS! The roll on this is so smooth and gentle. I have had friends and family members purchase this bag after wheeling mine around and experiencing how easy it is to roll,” she says. “I’ve spent time toying around with buying the Away bag that is all over social media, but, I love this bag so much, I can’t imagine a better bag.”

Mint Green Carry-On

We also love it as a compact carry-on in so-fresh, so-clean minty green and $40 off.

More Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop