Avril Lavigne Released A Punk Clothing Line With Killstar Just In Time For Halloween

Whether you’ve looked at Avril Lavigne for everyday outfit inspiration or have copied one of her looks for a costume (who hasn’t attempted to rock the pink hair streaks from the Girlfriend music video?), there’s no question that the singer’s fashion is unique and iconic. Avril Lavigne paved the studded path of punk pop princess style and now it’s easier than ever to get her look. A new Avril Lavigne x KILLSTAR Collab just dropped and it’s perfect for a spunky spooky season—Halloween costume or not.

Avril Lavigne’s partnership with KILLSTAR follows the release of her seventh studio album, Love Sux. This is the singer’s second collection with KILLSTAR that has been released this year and is a tangible way for fans to embody Lavigne’s pop-rock essence.

One look at Lavigne’s Instagram page will tell you all you need to know about her current color scheme of choice, orange and black. From the dye at the ends of her long blonde hair to the lighting on stage during her performances, the Halloween hue is strong.

In an exclusive interview with Avril Lavigne, the singer said, “This collection resonates with the whole Album of Love Sux. Everything [in the collection] is orange and black so it is so cool that this collection is an extension of my album and everything I have done this year.”

The KILLSTAR collab also celebrates the 20th Anniversary Edition of her debut album, Let Go (yes, we can’t believe it’s been 20 years either!). Y2K has been everywhere in the fashion space from micro-mini skirts to low-rise jeans—as one of the biggest fashion influences of the early 2000’s Lavigne’s signature style is naturally being replicated again.

When asked what piece of early 2000s fashion she would like to see come back, Lavigne said, “I would love to see the studded black belts come back or those jelly bracelets. I used to wear hundreds of those bracelets at a time and give them out to fans which was a lot of fun. Maybe we should bring that back?”

While we may be a ways away from jelly bracelets making a resurgence, Avril Lavigne’s rocker style certainly has. “My style ranges from baggy tomboy skate, to rock goth, to rock glam, to high fashion. I love Vans and Dr. Martins but also Vivienne Westwood,” Lavigne says.

If you’re looking to recreate her look, the number one piece you’ll need in your wardrobe is Lavigne’s signature plaid mini skirt. Luckily, the piece is readily available as a part of the KILLSTAR collection.

“I knew I wanted an orange tartan skirt as part of this collection and I am so happy with how this turned out,” Lavigne says.

The collection includes eight orange and black pieces in plus and regular sizing and includes plaid skirts and dresses as well as cozy loungewear. The collection is available to shop now for KILLSTAR VIP Members (you can sign up here) and will be available for everyone to shop on October 21st.

Heart Angst Mini Skirt

This tartan skirt is the quintessential piece from the collection. It comes in sizes XS-4XL and will pair perfectly with combat boots or even ballet flats.

Lost Grip Sweater

If you’re looking for a low-key Halloween look, this skeleton sweater is it. It’s available in regular and plus sizes and will look cute all season.