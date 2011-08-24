Avril Lavigne Takes Her sk8r boi Looks to NY Fashion Week

The Kardashians are doing it. Jessica Simpson is doing it. Even Lindsay Lohan tried her hand at it. Actors, singers, and reality stars alike are continuously attempting to expand into the fashion world. While achieving the status of Chanel or Givenchy is a pipe dream, some lines, such as Whitney Port’s collection for Whitney Eve, do fairly well, thanks to a background in fashion and a dedication to the craft that surpasses a base financial motive. The news that Avril Lavigne will be showing her line Abbey Dawn at New York Fashion Week next month, however, is a little too much.

If Hot Topic and Delias had a love child, it would be Abbey Dawn. It is therefore difficult to imagine Lavigne’s line in company with collections by designers such asGeren Ford, who is showing at the Style 360-Metropolitan Pavilion alongside Lavigne.

Might we compare Avril Lavigne’s line with something along the lines of Miley Cyrus’ designs? Which celebrity clothing lines make you cringe?