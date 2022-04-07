Avril Lavigne’s Engagement Ring Is Shaped Like a Heart—See What Her Fiancé Engraved on It Here

Hey, hey, you, you—I wanna be your fiancé! Avril Lavigne is officially engaged to Mod Sun, and we cannot stop obsessing over her engagement ring. The pop-punk princess announced her romantic Paris engagement on Instagram with the caption: “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, swept Lavigne away with a special custom ring from Beverly Hills-based jeweler XIV Karats. The ring features two engravings: “Hi Icon” which were the first words that Smith said to Lavigne, along with the couple’s names engraved on the inside.

The cut of the ring is super unique and sentimental to the couple: “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

On her future life with her new fiance, Lavigne told People: “I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together, It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between.”

Both Lavigne and Smith revealed their March 27, 2022 engagement on April 7, 2022, on their respective Instagrams, however Lavigne was spotted with the ring in the studio just days earlier on April 5. The “Sk8r Boi” singer did not wear the ring at the 64th Annual Grammys, where she presented the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The punk-studded couple first met when Smith recruited Lavigne to collaborate on his album. They later released the single “Flames” in January 2021. The duo were rumored to be together at the 63rd Annual Grammys in February 2021, but were officially an item by the VMAs in New York in September 2021. Smith has since contributed to Lavigne’s latest album, Love Sux, which was released in February 2022.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.