Who Is Avril Lavigne Dating Now? She Ended Her Engagement to Mod Sun Days After She Was Seen With Tyga

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, swept Lavigne away with a special custom ring from Beverly Hills-based jeweler XIV Karats. The ring features two engravings: “Hi Icon” which were the first words that Smith said to Lavigne, along with the couple’s names engraved on the inside.

The cut of the ring is super unique and sentimental to the couple: “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

Sources close to the couple told People that the couple called it quits in February 2023 after pictures emerged of the “Girlfriend” singer hugging Tyga via TMZ. “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” said an insider. Another source set the record straight to say no infidelity had occurred. “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” said an insider told People on February 21, 2023. They added, in response to photos of Lavigne hugging the rapper after they shared a meal together that, “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

Pete Jonas (2020)

Avril Lavigne briefly dated indie musician Pete Jonas in 2020 after they were spotted at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala, though the two never publicly commented on their relationship status.

Phillip Sarofim (2018-2019)

Avril Lavigne dated the son of billionaire Fayez Sarofim, Philip Sarofim from 2018 to 2019. Sources told E! Online that the two met through friends at a party and hit it off. The two were spotted PDA-ing it up at Lake Como, Italy. Though their relationship ended shortly after their one-year anniversary which was on Valentine’s Day.

Chad Kroeger (2012 – 2015)

Avril Lavigne dated and married Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger. The two were together from 2012 to 2015. They met when Chad was working on Avril’s eponymous album together in March 2012 and they were engaged a month after they started dating in July 2012. The couple got married a year later on Canada Day 2013. In true Canadian fashion, they married in a Canadian medieval castle surrounded by about 100 friends and family members.

The couple called it quits three years later when they announced their separation on Instagram in 2015. “Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we’ve created many unforgettable moments,” she wrote. “We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other.”

Though they split, the “What the Hell?” singer is very close to her ex. “They’re just good people,” Avril told USA Today of her exes. “We had marriages, we lived together, I knew their families, they knew mine, we just stayed close and there’s a mutual respect. Chad, in particular, we’re actually really close, because that was a more recent relationship. He was with me through a lot and is a really protective person in my life. He’s still like family. I didn’t know that it would be that way, and I’m really glad it is because we were friends and we made music together (including 2013 duet “Let Me Go”). We’ve just kept the friendship and continued having a working relationship, as well.”

Brody Jenner (2010 – 2012)

Avril Lavigne dated Brody Jenner from 2010 to 2012. The two were seen around California packing on the PDA and even getting matching tattoos of each other. The two split in 2012 but it was amicable. The two tweeted at each other after their relationship ended, “Avril has always been there for me and is the closest person to my heart,” The Hills star tweeted. “I love her.” Lavigne responded, “luv u 2!!! @BrodyJenner.”

Deryck Whibley (2003 – 2009)

Avril Lavigne was married to Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009. The two met when Avril was 17, but started to date when she was 19.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she recalled how she met the Sum 41 member. “I made out with him the first day I met him. He gave me my first shot of Jäger. I had a tie on — it was back in the days of the tie. I was 17. As I was getting carried out of the bar I saw Chad from Nickelback! Isn’t that funny?”

The two musicians tied the knot in their private estate in Montecito, California in 2006. Three years later, a source told People that the reason for divorce was because she was too young. “She married too young and she finally realized that,” says a source. “Avril realized she needs her own life and needs to explore things without him.”

Avril wrote a statement on her website about their separation. “We have been friends since I was 17, started dating when I was 19, and married when I was 21. I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship. I admire Deryck and have a great amount of respect for him. He is the most amazing person I know and I love him with all my heart. Deryck and I are separating and moving forward on a positive note. Thank you to all my family, friends and fans for all your support.” The two seem to be on good terms and were seen at a dinner in 2022 with their partners at the time at Nobu.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.