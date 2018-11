Reese Witherspoon was in Las Vegas yesterday for the annual Avon Conference at the Bally’s Hotel & Casino. Reese, the Avon Global Ambassador, chose a navy RM by Rouland Mouret sheath dress for the occasion, which was conservative while at the same time perfectly sophisticated. Adding a bit of pizzazz to the look were killer purple Brian Atwood pumps. No wonder Jake’s so head over heels for this classy girl.