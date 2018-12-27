6 Clutch-Size Products That Will Help You Avoid a New Year’s Eve Wardrobe Malfunction

Scroll To See More Images

A handful of celebrities have embraced the headline-making power of the wardrobe malfunction—at award shows, red carpet appearances, performances and more. But while the occasional nip slip may have helped revive the career of a star or two, these sartorial slip-ups tend to be a little less exciting (promising? lucrative?) for the rest of us mere mortals, especially when Instagram-worthy parties roll around.

We live in a world where iPhones are more reliable accessories than satin clutches; a party outfit mishap is no longer experienced only by everyone in the room, but the audiences of everyone in the room. Assuming you’re at a truly spectacular party, you might find yourself the subject of tons of Snapchats and Instagrams, photos and videos—maybe even a livestream or two. It’s worth it to make sure your outfit is in tip-top shape before you bear it to the world.

This point is especially poignant as New Year’s Eve rears its sparkly head. New Year’s Eve celebrations are one of the year’s best excuses to get unapologetically glamorous—to don over-the-top sequin-covered sheaths, glitter-adorned eyelids, sky-high platforms. Fortunately, New Year’s Eve attire tends to be incredibly extra. But unfortunately, it also tends to be pretty impractical. That early-aughts Paris Hilton dress you were eyeing for the occasion is sure to look great in photos, but it might prove a little ill-prepared for the dance floor—or that punch you just spilled on it.

Champagne and sexy clothes is a tried-and-true combination—until something goes awry. Ahead, a shoppable guide to preventing these accidents before they happen, or handling them after they inevitably do. Because dreaded deodorant streaks, wine stains and sweat-rimmed underarms are all issues we’d like to leave in 2018, and the last thing anyone needs is to ring in the New Year mourning the loss of a dress they just bought.

Tide Instant Stain Remover Liquid Pen, $6.79 at Amazon

NYE is practically synonymous with cocktails and champagne, so it’s a good idea to enter the last night of 2018 armed with a stain-removing pen. This set of three is affordable—and easy to sneak into any clutch. Plus, pulling one out after someone inevitably spills something is pretty much the ultimate party trick.

Chantelle Intimates Soft Stretch Seamless Thong, $18 at Nordstrom

We know that panty lines protruding from a clingy dress is never a chic look, but going commando can be frustrating and distracting. These seamless panties are designed to “disappear” under your outfit, so your look is streamlined without the risk of getting (or just feeling) exposed.

Gal Pal Garment Deodorant Remover Sponge, $7.99 at Amazon

If your getup comes in a darker hue, this deodorant remover sponge is an abject must-have—and one you’ll surely use long after New Year’s Eve is over.

Hollywood Secrets Double-Sided Fashion Tape, $7.90 at Amazon

If you’re not able to wear a bra under your top or dress, stay secured and covered with this trusty double-sided apparel tape. It’ll keep your lady parts where they belong all night, and you can even customize the cut of the neckline a bit to amplify or downplay cleavage.

Underarmz Sweat Pads, $12.99 at Amazon

If you’re prone to a little extra sweat or are planning on hitting the dance floor hard, these sweat guards will keep your underarms looking fresh and dry.

W-Plus Bra Strap Clips, $5.99 at Amazon

Bra strap clips are a lifesaver for tricky necklines and cutout back details. Plus, they’ll help you customize your bra size if you’re in between two sizes.

Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Coverups, $8.70 at Amazon

Sometimes all the fashion tape in the world fails you, and a nip slip just happens. If you’re wearing these, at least you can rest assured knowing you’ll be covered up, no matter what.

This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.