A Complete Made-for-Instagram Avocado Toast Recipe Guide

During the last year or so, toast with avocado on top—aka the easiest recipe known to man—has become something of a punchline; a twee symbol of the Instagram habits of fashion girls everywhere.

Often artfully arranged with vases of pink peonies, monogramed mugs, or a birds-eye view of a well-thought-out brunch setup, the humble open-faced snack has become the most shared food on social media, and an easy-to-satirize mark of fashion’s new class. The everygirl equivalent of a meal at Paris’ Caviar Kaspia, if you will.

But as much as it’s become a parody of itself in certain circles, the fact remains that if you’re a fan of the dish’s two core ingredients—that’d be avocado and bread—it’s really very delicious.

Arguably made mainstream by New York’s Cafe Gitane, the standard preparation of avocado toast calls for adding olive oil, lemon, salt, and red pepper, but since its rampant popularity, bloggers, magazines, and amateur chefs have been creating their own variations.

Here, we’ve put together a complete avocado toast recipe guide in case your palate—and your Instagram account—could use some shaking up.

The classic

The classic avocado toast comes from New York’s Café Gitane, and features avocado, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper flakes. Toss together sliced avocado with olive oil and lemon juice, smash it on your toast, and add flakes of salt and chili. Simple, healthy, delicious, photogenic.

Avocado toast with peas and Greek yogurt

Smash avocado with Greek yogurt and peas, then top with fresh parsley, salt and pepper.

Soy sauce and sesame avocado toast

This variation gets its slightly Asian tang from mixing avocado with a little soy sauce and lemon juice, and topping with salt, pepper and sesame seeds.

The classic—with white cheese

Adding cheese to avocado toast might sound a little rich, but a few crumbles of salty feta adds a nice bite, while some goat cheese adds some creamy depth. Other options: queso blanco, burrata, cotija, ricotta, or haloumi.

Crab and lime avocado toast

Light, tangy, and chic: Add fresh crabmeat and lime juice to avocado toast.

Avocado toast with a sunny-side egg

This delicious recipe uses five ingredients—whole grain toast, mashed avocado, a runny egg, a dash of hot sauce and salt or pepper—and takes five minutes to make.

Avocado toast with lime, cucumber, and tahini

Bon Appetit’s version of avocado toast requires you to season thinly sliced cucumber with fresh lime juice, crushed red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Spread sourdough toast with tahini and top with smashed avocado; add salt and pepper, and top it off with your cucumber and a little olive oil.

Spicy sweet potato avocado toast; kale and pickled radish avocado toast

Sleek healthy recipe site Love & Lemons outlines two different—and equally unique—avocado toast recipes. The first is spicy sweet potato, made with cubed spuds, adobo sauce, pepitas, and serrano pepper. The other is made with kale, pickled radish, hemp seeds, and sprouts. Yum! Find the complete recipes here.

Avocado toast with pickled red onion

Pickling your own onions might sounds like something only dedicated gourmands do, but guess what? It’s easier than boiling an egg. Place super-thinly-sliced red onion slices in a glass jar or bowl with a cover. Fill to the top with red wine vinegar, add a pinch of sugar, cover, and let sit for 30 minutes or more. Voila!

Sriracha Avocado Salsa Toast

Try this version if you like a spicy kick: spread salsa on toast and top with avocado that’s been mashed with a bit of sriracha.

Ahi tuna avocado toast

Sushi fans will flip for this recipe, that uses white miso, 1 tablespoon white miso, ginger, rice vinegar, sesame oil, salt, sushi grade tuna, avocado, and black sesame seeds. Find the complete recipe here.

Avocado toast with curry, lime, and mustard seed

It doesn’t get better than this creative recipe with a distinct Indian flavor palette. Soak mustard seeds in hot water while toasting your bread and adding your avocado which has been mashed with lime, salt, and curry powder. Top with your drained mustard seeds and olive oil.

Avocado toast with mango or papaya

Add a tropical flare to classic avocado toast by topping it with fresh mango or papaya. For crunch, sprinkle the papaya’s slightly bitter, earthy seeds on top—they’re edible!

Hummus and cucumber avocado toast

Go Mediterranean with adding hummus and sliced cucumber to classic avocado toast. If you eat them, now’s the time to also add some chopped black olives.

Smoked salmon avocado toast

Add slices of smoked salmon to classic avocado toast, top with a dollop of cream cheese or crème fraîche, and some chopped red onion or scallion.

Chicken or tuna salad avocado toast

Instead of using heavy mayo, toss shredded chicken or canned tuna with mashed up avocado before adding it to toast.

Garlicky sauteed kale and egg avocado toast

File this under best brunch dish, ever: Grainy toast rubbed with garlic, smashed avocado, salt and pepper, kale sauteed in a smudge of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, lemon, salt, pepper and a fried or poached egg on top! Find the full recipe here.

Sliced avocado on toast with feta and pomegranate seeds

For this version, slice your avocado, and add crumbled feta cheese and fresh pomegranate seeds.

Avocado toast with cheddar and sprouts

Mash avocado with lemon juice, salt and pepper before adding slices of sharp cheddar and topping with sprouts.

Crispy Prosciutto Avocado Toast

You only need 5 ingredients to master this impressive version: heirloom tomatoes, avocado, red onion, prosciutto, and Ciabatta toast. Here’s the full recipe.



Green monster avocado toast

This one’s like a green smoothie on toast: Mashed avocado with sprouts, edamame, and lemon.

Blue Cheese and Honey Avocado Toast

A perfect breakfast or lunch, try adding sliced or mashed avocado to toast, and topping with crumbled blue cheese and drizzled honey. Feeling really crazy? Add some sliced pears and walnuts, too.