How 5 STYLECASTER Staffers Use Avocado in the Kitchen

"I always dream of these fish tacos laden with avocado that I used to order all the time when I lived in Santa Fe from this amazing New Mexican restaurant called La Choza. Since I'm 2,000 miles from there now, I found this recipe from Hello Fresh that tastes very similar. This serves four." –Bibi Deitz, news editor

Ingredients

2 shallots

½ oz cilantro

2 grapefruits

8 oz shredded red cabbage

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper

12 tortillas

2 avocados

24 oz tilapia

2 tsp cumin

Instructions

Prep the ingredients: Wash and dry all produce. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Halve, peel, and thinly slice the shallot. Pick the leaves from the cilantro, then roughly chop the stems, keeping both separate.

Segment the grapefruit: Using a small paring knife, remove and discard the grapefruit peel and pith, cutting carefully around the flesh. Working over a large bowl, carefully slice between the membranes to release the grapefruit segments. Squeeze the inner core of the fruit to collect any remaining juice. Set the segments aside, leaving the juice in the bowl.

Make the cabbage slaw: Toss the cabbage into the bowl along with the cilantro stems, shallot, half the grapefruit segments, and a drizzle of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Wrap the tortillas in foil and place them in the oven to warm. Halve, pit, and peel the avocado, then thinly slice. Toss half of the avocado slices into the cabbage slaw.

Cook the tilapia: Heat a large drizzle of oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Pat dry the tilapia with a paper towel. Slice it into 1-inch wide sticks. Season liberally with salt, pepper, and cumin. Add the tilapia to the pan and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until golden brown and opaque in the center.

Assemble the tacos: Place a piece of tilapia and some cabbage slaw in each tortilla. Top with a piece of avocado, a grapefruit segment, and some cilantro leaves. Serve the extra cabbage slaw on the side.