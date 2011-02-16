Avid Guitar Hero Fan Opens for Aerosmith

Rolling Stone wrote today that the opening act for the upcoming Aerosmith concert in New York will be Paul Cataldo. Cataldo will be playing a cover of Aerosmith’s song, “Sweet Emotion” on a Guitar Hero guitar.

Cataldo explained to Rolling Stone that while “Walk This Way” is his favorite Aerosmith song, he chose to cover Sweet Emotion because he, “didn’t want to try anything too difficult.” He continues, “…I didn’t want to try anything too difficult and I wanted a song I could do justice to. It’s the one that I did the best.”

Alas, 17,000 audience members will be subject to watching Cataldo fundamentally play Guitar Hero. This sounds like the worst Friday night in high school history before us freshmen learned about booze.