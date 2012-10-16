Not Your Average Pizza Order: Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni Spend $1,100 on Italian Takeout for Private Jet

Even though Nicolas Sarkozy and his gorgeous wife Carla Bruni no longer hold the title as the First Couple of France (Sarkozy was succeeded as President by François Hollande this past May), they are still living in the lap of luxury—and now, they don’t have to feel as guilty about it!

This past Sunday, the duo stopped by swanky New York City eatery Amaranth (comfortably situated between Fifth and Madison in the ritzy east 60s) for dinner. They enjoyed a lengthy dinner for seven, complete with French red as well as Italian white wine (Sarkozy exclusively drinks the former). Dishes at the restaurant include Steak Tartare ($30) and Focaccia Robiola with truffle oil ($19). While this may not seem that out of the ordinary for a jet-setting couple, right before leaving, they ordered $1,100 food to go — so they could have plenty of snacks for their private jet.

The restaurant’s owner Paola Pedrignani hopped on her bicycle and cruised thirty blocks uptown to sister restaurant Gina La Fornarina, where she snagged four pizzas for the couple. Apparently, Bruni prefers her pizzas with “crispy crust and soft cheese.” This is just proof that no matter how much money you have or how many countries you control, at the end of the day, who doesn’t love a good pizza to go?