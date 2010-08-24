Avenue Candles: Announcing Scents Inspired By Your Favorite Global Shopping Streets

There are few if any New York streets that one would walk down and think, gee, I wish there was a fragrant candle inspired by this byway. Probably because, particularly in the sweltering summer heat that befell us this year, they pretty much all stink. A lot. But leave it to those clever guys at Lafco to find those few precious streets around the world that should be immortalized in scent; one in New York, fashionable Madison Avenue, even makes the grade. The cult favorite brands exquisite Avenue candles each take a fragrance cue from the globes many shopping streets and the latest three additions are particularly enticing.

Passeig de Gracia, named for Barcelonas most famous shopping street is a juicy black fig scent; Boulevard de Waterloo, a luxurious shopping street in Brussels, inspires a cozy, chocolatey dahlia aroma; while the narrow historic Voukourestiou in Athens is, appropriately enough considering the regions cuisine, an olive-based fragrance. While actually shopping on these sophisticated streets is but a dream for many of us, these transporting candles make them seem just the slightest bit closer. $48 each, available at lafcony.com