The 13 Biggest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers Confirmed by the Cast

With days away until the final Avengers movie, Marvel is keeping Avengers: Endgame spoilers under lock and key. But that doesn’t mean that a few haven’t slipped through the cracks. Cast members like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have been on a nonstop press tour promoting the fourth and (potentially) final installment in the Avengers franchise, so, understandably, a spoiler or two is bound to slip out after a hundred or so interviews.

But before we get into the Avengers: Endgame spoilers confirmed by the cast, crew and promotional material, let’s recap what happened in the previous Avengers movie, Avengers: Infinity War. The third Avengers movie followed almost all of our favorite heroes, from Black Panther to Iron Man to Doctor Strange, as they teamed up in an attempt to defeat Thanos and his plan to wipe out half of the universe’s population. (Spoiler alert: They failed and half of the universe was dusted in a single snap.) Avengers: Endgame will follow the remaining heroes as they try to undo Thanos’s snap and rescue the other half of the universe that’s been dusted. There are a lot of Avengers: Endgame theories on how our heroes will do that, but here are the subtle hints and confirmations the Avengers: Endgame cast has leaked over time.

Thor Will Survive

Because the original Avengers actors’ contracts are ending (Chris Evans has already announced Endgame will be his last Marvel movie), fans are wondering how many—if any—Avengers will die in Avengers: Endgame. One that’s been confirmed to survive (somewhat) is Thor. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, confirmed that a fourth Thor movie is in the works, which suggests that the God of Thunder will survive Thanos’s wrath in Endgame and live to see another film in the Marvel cinematic universe. Thompson also hinted that Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, will return for the next installment. “I heard that a pitch has happened for [another Thor film]. I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika would come back,” Thompson said.

The Avengers Will Travel to the Quantum Realm

There have been a lot of hints that the Avengers will travel to the Quantum Realm as a way to undo Thanos’s snap, but that theory may have been confirmed by Chris Evans, who plays Captain America. In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Evans joked about chafing in his suit. But hidden in his joke was a possible spoiler that the Avengers will indeed travel to the Quantum Realm. When asked who he thinks the Avengers’ biggest enemy is, Evans responded, “Honestly, I’d say chafing. If you’ve ever run through an interdimensional portal wearing a skintight bodysuit, you know what I mean.” Key words here: interdimensional portal. It sounds like the fan theories are correct, and the Quantum Realm will come in handy for the Avengers’ plan to defeat Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame Won’t Be Told from Thanos’s Perspective

Kind of given, but directors Anthony and Joe Russo confirmed that Endgame won’t be told from Thanos’s perspective like its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. Whose perspective it will be told from, we don’t know. We just know that it won’t be as Thanos-heavy as Infinity War. In an interview with Box Office Pro, the Russos explained that Infinity War was told from Thanos’s perspective to distinguish the movie from Endgame. Now that Endgame is here, the Russos confirmed that the movie be told from a different perspective than Infinity War, which may suggest that Thanos will be in it less than we expected. ”

I will say that the movie is definitely unique in tone. It has its own spirit that’s different than Infinity War, which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies,” the Russos said. “Of course, we’re handing off narratives and it’s been serialized over 22 movies. But, it’s different tonally than Infinity War and it is told from a different point of view. It was important for us in our minds as film directors to separate those two because we do not want to make the same movie twice, and ways that you can differentiate films are through tone and point of view.”

Captain America Goes Back in Time to Be with Peggy

Because Endgame will be Evans’s last Marvel movie as Captain America, fans have been theorizing how the franchise will write the character out. One popular theory is that Captain America will travel back in time and stay in the past, so he can grow old with his first love, Peggy Carter. That theory was seemingly confirmed by Evans at a press event in China, where he revealed that that’s something he can also see Cap doing. Whether it makes it to the big screen is unclear, but it’s something that Evans has thought about too. “Chris saying that Steve would want to go back in time and try to have a relationship with Peggy,” a fan tweeted with screenshots of Evans at the press event.

The White Suits Are So the Avengers Can Match

There has been a lot of mystery behind the white suits that the Avengers wear in the Endgame trailer. Some fans theorize that the suits are so the heroes can travel through time and to the Quantum Realm because of their resemblance to the white-ish suit Ghost wears in Ant-Man and The Wasp. Though that still could be a possibility, Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that the suits, for now, are just so the Avengers can match and look like a team. “We call them the team suits,” Feige told io9. “And we early on decided [revealing them] was a big differentiating factor between [Endgame] and the other films. The Avengers have never had matching outfits before, [so] we thought it was a very intriguing image to see something that made this film feel new.”

Feige continued, “[We had to] make it feel more than just Infinity War II. Because it’s not. Those team suits add something fresh to it. As does Hawkeye, as does Captain Marvel. As does Scott Lang.”

Wong and Valkyrie Survive the Snap

This is a spoiler that a lot of fans should already know about. When Marvel released the character posters for Avengers: Endgame, the studio included the characters that were still alive in color, while the characters who were dusted (or presumed dead) were in black and white. This confirmed the status of many characters fans were wondering about, like Wong and Valkyrie, who are still alive, according to the posters. Other unconfirmed characters also alive include Happy and Pepper Potts. However, the posters also confirmed the death of Shuri, who fans didn’t see get dusted in Infinity War.

Thanos Doesn’t Die from Ant-Man Expanding Inside of Him

Since Infinity War, there’s been a meme that Thanos will die by Ant-Man crawling into his butt and expanding inside of him into his 65-foot-tall self, which is why Ant-Man wasn’t in Infinity War because it would’ve been too easy of a defeat. (The theory was so popular that Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, responded to it.) As iconic as that death would be, of course, it likely won’t happen. The theory was officially debunked by Joe Russo in an interview with Comic Book, where he suggested that Thanos’s skin would be too powerful to be killed that way. (Fans may remember the Avengers only making a small cut in his Thanos’s skin in Infinity War.) “Listen, here’s the thing,” Russo said. “Thanos is incredibly strong. His skin is almost impervious. The question would be what would happen to Ant-Man if he did that. Would it work? Would it not work? If it didn’t work, it would be really bad.”

Doctor Strange Knows About the Quantum Realm

This spoiler comes from 2017 when Tom Holland was promoting Infinity War. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Holland revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, has some of the most difficult lines to remember because of the “Quantum Realm stuff.” As fans know, Doctor Strange doesn’t reference the Quantum Realm in Infinity War at all, which means that the character will talk about in Endgame. Considering that Doctor Strange is one of the dusted characters, fans assume that Strange knew about the Quantum Realm in Infinity War, which is why he gave Thanos the Time Stone because he knew that the one possibility to defeat him didn’t require the Time Stone—but the Quantum Realm. “[Cumberbatch] has the most difficult lines, though. He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm… stuff,” Holland said.

Captain America Dies

This would be a crazy spoiler if true. At 2019 Oscars, Serena Williams was caught on camera talking about Chris Evans and Captain America. The moment comes when Williams spots Evans at the Oscars as he’s talking to a group of people. Williams can then be heard saying, “I was devastated that he died in that movie, Avengers.” That’s when someone off camera shushes Williams, saying, “It’s a secret.” Considering that Captain America isn’t one of the dusted characters in Infinity War, What Williams said could be a possible spoiler for Endgame. How Williams has seen a preview of Endgame before it premieres? We don’t know. But she’s the GOAT, so maybe she knows all.

The Hulk and Rocket the Raccoon Will Team Up

An unlikely pair, Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk, confirmed that he and Bradley Cooper’s Rocket the Raccoon will team up for Avengers: Endgame. Like Holland’s reveal, Ruffalo’s spoiler comes from a 2017 interview with USA Today. “It’s a very funny relationship that the two of them have: First of all, it’s the biggest superhero and the smallest. Just keeping them in a frame together is a feat and hilarious in itself,” Ruffalo said. Here’s thing: Rocket and the Hulk weren’t really in any scenes together in Infinity War, which means that Ruffalo’s comment is likely more of a teaser for Endgame than Infinity War. Ruffalo’s comment about his character’s size also confirms that Bruce Banner will finally turn into the Hulk in Endgame—something that was missing in Infinity War. We can’t wait for a Rocket/Hulk team-up.

Captain Marvel Can Time Travel

In a past interview with Total Film, Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, confirmed that Captain Marvel can time travel, which is related to how the pager she gave Fury still works decades later in Endgame. “I guess we might figure out that she can do things that nobody else can do,” Jackson said. “She can time travel, so maybe she can get ahead or behind or whatever, and figure out what all that is. The fact I have the pager 20 years later – it gets addressed in an interesting sort of way.” What she will do with that time-travel ability, we don’t know. But it makes sense if the rest of the Avengers are traveling to the Quantum Realm to travel back in time. Jackson’s comment suggests that time travel will be present in Endgame, though Captain Marvel’s may not travel back in time the same way the rest of the Avengers do.

Pepper Will Wear Iron Man’s Suit

In an interview with Variety, Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts, hinted that Avengers: Endgame may be her final Marvel movie—but not before suggesting that she will try on Iron Man’s suit for the last time. “I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow told Variety. According to Fatherly, Paltrow also posted a now-deleted Instagram, in which it looked like she was wearing a superhero-like suit in front of a green screen. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that Paltrow has worn an Iron Man-esque suit. She was last seen in one in Iron Man 3. But it would be cool to see her in one again and join the team in fighting Thanos. From Paltrow’s clues, it sounds like it may happen.

Wolverine Will be in the Endgame Post-Credits Scene

This would be a wild spoiler if it happens. According to Comic Book, Avengers: Endgame appears in the Google search for “famous Hugh Jackman movies.” Though some claim it’s an algorithm mistake, others believe it to be a spoiler for Endgame and that Wolverine (Jackman’s X-Men character) will appear in the movie—likely in a post-credits scene. Here’s why it’s not that farfetched. Disney (the studio behind Marvel) recently bought 20th Century Fox, which owns the X-Men universe. Because of the acquisition, fans have theorized that the X-Men will make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe because they’re no longer barred from the franchise. If this is the case, maybe Wolverine does appear in a post-credits scene to tease the future of the X-Men in the MCU. In a recent interview, Feige said that it’s “looking very, very good” for 20th Century Fox’s Marvel characters to make their way into the main Marvel universe and that a crossover “could happen in the first six months of next year.” Sounds like a clue to us.