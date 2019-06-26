The Brand New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Is Full Of Surprises

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gifting us with some summertime treats. Here is the breakdown for the Avengers: Endgame new footage rerelease. If you are at a loss about what we’re talking about, here’s the tea. Remember when you left the theater after Avengers: Endgame in a huff because there was no post-credit end scene like there typically is in MCU movies?

Now, the folks at Marvel are trying to make up for all of the ways they did us wrong. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently announced that that Endgame would be re-released in theaters. And this time, you can expect to see some shiny new footage! However, before you pull out your microscope trying to determine where these new scenes will be slotted in, be warned–the footage will come after the actual events of the movie.

Instead of switching things up in the actual 3 hours 2-minute long movie, the new scenes have been added to the film after the credits roll. Basically, Marvel knew you were pissed about leaving the theater empty-handed the first time, so they are making up for it now.

Feige explained to ScreenRant, “Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.”

Since the MCU first released Endgame in April, the movie has made upwards of $350 million domestically and $1.2 billion worldwide. So why is it being re-released? The real answer is that Disney/Fox can never have enough money. Also, it’s a nice way to give fans a nice refresher before the finale Phase 3 flick, Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 5th.

We have no idea what’s going to be in this new footage, but we’re hoping for some iconic cameos. Find out for yourself when Avengers: Endgame heads back to theaters on June 28.