Here Are the ‘Easter Eggs’ You Might’ve Missed from the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

With the release of Avengers: Endgame next month, Marvel will conclude its Avengers series, a seven-year-long franchise that has brought together heroes like Iron Man and Thor. We don’t know how the series will end. But what we know is there are a lot of Avengers: Endgame theories and clues to obsess over before April 26. With the release of Captain Marvel and the Avengers: Endgame trailer within a couple weeks of each other, the future of the universe’s mightiest heroes has been on the mind of Marvel fans. Here, we go over the theories about what might (or might not) happen in the final Avengers film.

Before we dive into the theories we’ve found, let’s recap what happened in the last Avengers film. Avengers: Infinity War saw the reunion of dozens of Marvel cinematic universe heroes, including Scarlett Witch, Black Widow and Star-Lord, as they teamed up in an attempt to defeat Thanos, an super-powered being set on wiping out half of the universe’s population. As fans know, Thanos accomplished just that after collecting the six Infinity Stones, which allowed him to pretty much snap his fingers and eliminate half of the universe, including some of our beloved superheroes. But not all hope is lost. Avengers: Endgame will likely follow the remaining heroes and their quest to restore the universe. How? We’re not sure. But, as always, fans have theories.

The Avengers Will Travel Back in Time

Though there’s been a lot of criticism for movies over-using time travel in the past, it seems like it’s how the Avengers plan on reversing their Thanos problem. The start of the Avengers: Endgame trailer saw black-and-white scenes of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor from their past movies, before they were in the Avengers and before they were even heroes. Then came a voiceover from Captain America’s former romantic interest, Peggy Carter, about starting over: “The world has changed. None of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do is to start over.” Could this mean that the Avengers will be traveling back in time to start over and reverse the genocide Thanos created? This theory is only strengthened by the paparazzi shots that came out in January 2018 of the Avengers with Ant-Man at the battle of New York in the first Avengers movie. As fans know, Ant-Man wasn’t a part of the Avengers then (his movie hadn’t even come out yet), so many assume that the scene was from the Avengers traveling back in time to re-fight the battle with the knowledge of what Thanos will do in the future.

Captain America Will Stay in 1945 to Grow Old with Peggy

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Avengers franchise, has hinted that Avengers: Endgame will be his last Marvel movie, and with his contract expected to end soon, it makes sense that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is thinking of a way to write out Captain America. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” Evans tweeted in October 2018. “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.” How will Captain America be written out? Well, there’s a theory that when the Avengers travel back in time, Cap will choose to stay in 1945 and grow old with his former love interest, Peggy Carter. This makes sense of why Peggy’s voiceover was used in the beginning of the trailer and why the trailer also included scenes of Captain America from his first movie, which took place in the 1940s.

Hawkeye’s Daughter Will Become Kate Bishop

There’s a scene in the Avengers: Endgame trailer of Hawkeye teaching his teenage daughter how to shoot a bow and arrow, which many believe to be a nod toward Hawkeye’s daughter eventually becoming Kate Bishop in the MCU. Bishop is a character in the Marvel comics, who starts as Hawkeye’s protégé before taking on the title herself.

Hawkeye Will Become Ronin

The Avengers: Endgame trailer also saw Hawkeye in what looked like his Ronin costume. The scene was of Black Widow running into Hawkeye, who’s seen in a leather outfit with a sword instead of his signature bow and arrow. Many fans have compared Hawkeye’s look in the trailer to the character Ronin, a sword-wielding vigilante in the Marvel comics. In the comics, Hawkeye takes on the role of Ronin for a short time. Though Avengers: Endgame also shows Hawkeye shooting a bow and arrow later in the trailer, it’s possible that Hawkeye was Ronin for some time, which may explain his absence in Avengers: Infinity War. The first Avengers: Endgame trailer also included a quote from Captain America about how the heroes “lost friends” and “lost family” before showing a scene of Hawkeye with a sword, which suggests that Hawkeye may take on Ronin’s mask after losing his family to Thanos’s snap.

The Avengers Will Use Space Suits to Time Travel

The end of the Avengers: Endgame trailer saw the heroes in white space suits walking towards something. Many have compared the space suits to the costume that Ghost, a character who can become invisible and intangible, wears in Ant-Man and The Wasp. Because of this, many believe that the suits the characters are wearing is what allows them to enter the Quantum Realm and time travel to the past to save the universe from Thanos’s snap.

Nick Fury Is a Skrull

This isn’t a theory from the Avengers: Endgame trailer, but it could make its way to the movie. The theory came from the recent Captain Marvel movie, which introduced Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race, to the Marvel cinematic universe. Captain Marvel saw four Skrulls travel to Earth in the ’90s, but only three were accounted for (two died, while one went on to live in space.) What happened to the last Skrull? Well, there’s a theory that he shape-shifted into Nick Fury and lived the rest of his life as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. As explained in Captain Marvel, Skrulls can shape-shift into someone down to their DNA, but the one way that Skrulls can be identified as not the real deal is with their memories. Skrulls can only adopt someone’s recent memories, so in order to prove that Nick Fury wasn’t a Skrull in Captain Marvel, the hero asked him a fact no one would know about him. The fact? “If toast is cut diagonally, I can’t eat it.” Fast-forward to Avengers: Age of Ultron and there’s a scene where Fury is in fact eating a piece of toast cut diagonally. It could be a coincidence, but many think that the Fury in the MCU is actually a Skrull in disguise. What happened to the real Fury? We’re not sure. But it would make one hell of a twist.

Avengers: Endgame Will Lead to the X-Men in the MCU

For years, the X-Men have been excluded from the MCU because the characters are owned by 20th Century Fox and not Disney, the studio that produces Marvel movies like the Avengers franchise. But with Disney’s recent deal with Sony, which allowed the studio to use Spider-Man in the MCU (hence 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming), fans have had hope that the X-Men will also crossover. And there may be hope for that. In March 2019, Variety reported that Disney was nearing an acquisition with Fox, which would merge the two companies and allow the X-Men to crossover to the MCU. How that will happen? Well, there’s a Reddit theory that after the Avengers destroy the Infinity Stones by traveling back in time, the stones will send shock waves through the universe and create the mutant gene. Considering that 20th Century Fox only has two X-Men movies in the pipeline, Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants (the second of which has been delayed), the studios may have been planning this shift all along.

Thanos Will Be Tricked into the Quantum Realm

The end of Ant-Man and The Wasp saw Ant-Man diving into a tunnel to the Quantum Realm. But before he did so, Janet van Dyne had a warning about what happened if he was sucked into a vortex while in there: “Don’t get sucked into a time vortex; we won’t be able to save you.” Ant-Man and The Wasp came out a couple months after Avengers: Infinity War, so could Janet’s warning have been a hint to how the Avengers plan on getting rid of Thanos? Instead of killing him, perhaps the heroes trap him in a vortex in the Quantum Realm with no chance to escape.

Nebula Will Save the Universe

The Avengers: Endgame trailer saw Nebula as one of the remaining heroes after Thanos’s population-halving snap, which may have surprised fans considering the character’s somewhat small role in the Marvel films. However, Nebula may have a bigger role in the Avengers plot than one might think. In the comics, the character is actually the one that defeats Thanos when she steals the Infinity Gauntlet, with the Infinity Stones still in it, and reverses everything that Thanos has done. This may be different in the movie, however, as the trailer and Avengers: Infinity War show the gauntlet completely destroyed after Thanos snaps. Still, it may be a clue that Nebula has a pretty significant role in the film.