The Characters with the Highest Risk of Dying in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

No one is safe in the Marvel cinematic universe (TBT to when half of the population was dusted in Avengers: Infinity War), and with several of the franchise’s stars’ contracts expiring soon, the death count is about to be higher than ever. The internet’s Avengers: Endgame death predictions foresee the end of several of our beloved superheroes, so brace yourselves, because it’s going to be an emotional goodbye. Though unconfirmed, Avengers: Endgame, in theaters on April 26, is believed to be the end of the first generation of Avengers, which include Captain America, Iron Man and several other fan-favorite heroes who have defined the Marvel cinematic universe for the past decade.

But before we talk about who the internet thinks will die in the next (and final?) Avengers film, let’s discuss what happened in its predecessors. As many know, Avengers: Infinity War saw the end of half of the universe and its heroes. Among those dusted by Thanos’s snap were Spider-Man, Black Panther and Doctor strange. And while we’re sure that these characters will make it back from the dusted world by the end of Endgame, we’re not so sure about the rest of the superhero team. Find out who has the highest risk of dying in Avengers: Endgame ahead.

Nebula

Nebula, played by Karen Gillan, has had an impressive arc in the MCU. She started off as an antihero and the rival of her sister, Gamora, in Guardians of the Galaxy before redeeming herself big-time in Infinity War. In the comics, Nebula is actually the one who stops Thanos after she steals his Infinity Gauntlet and undoes his snap. Given that the character hasn’t had much screentime in the Marvel movies before, she likely will have a big role in Endgame as one of the few heroes to survive the snap. How will she die? (If she does.) We don’t know, but we expect it to be in a heroic way to avenge her sister and defeat their father, Thanos. We can’t say for certain that she will die, but given how many near-death experiences she had in Infinity War, Nebula’s days could be numbered and what better way to go out than killing your own father?

War Machine

According to The Hollywood Reporter, War Machine’s chances of dying in Endgame are “more than likely.” The character, played by Don Cheadle, first appeared in 2008’s Iron Man but was recast with Cheadle for 2010’s Iron Man 2 and the rest of the Iron Man and Avengers movies. Given that he’s not one of the original six Avengers, War Machine also seems like a wild card to surive Thanos’s snap, which means that he likely has a big role in the upcoming Avengers movie. Could that mean a noble death? As Iron Man/Tony Stark’s best friend, we could see War Machine sacrificing himself to protect Tony, which would be a tear-jerking way for the character to go. Spoiler: We also predict that Iron Man will die, so we hope that War Machine’s death isn’t in vain. On the flip side, if Iron Man does die, it doesn’t make much sense for his best friend/side kick to stick around, so perhaps Endgame will also be his last. Still, this is the MCU, so who knows what will happen?

Thor

According to Den Geek, Avengers: Endgame is the final film in Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel contract, which means that he, like Evans and Downey Jr., has a big out if he chooses to end his time in the MCU after the fourth Avengers movie. Hemsworth, who plays Thor, has starred in seven MCU films (the first of which premiered in 2011), so we’re sure he’s antsy to move on. Is there a chance Thor will die in Avengers: Endgame? We hope not, but we’re not ruling it out either. The Asgardian has already lost many of his loved ones, including his father and the people of Asgard, so there could be a touching story about how his death wold reunite him with those in Valhalla. In 2018, Hemsworth told the Sunday Times that he’s considered retiring from acting to take care of his children. ‘”I want to be able to take the kids to school. I may even be off all year. Maybe, it’s time to just cash in and check out and surf for the rest of my life.” This may be another clue that Thor will die—or at least won’t be in a MCU movie for a very, very long time. Still, there are clues that Thor could live. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, revealed that there’s a Thor 4 in the works. Though she couldn’t confirm whether it will actually happen or not, it sounds like Thor will be alive after Endgame if Marvel is considering another Thor movie, right? (Crossing our fingers.)

Captain America

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, revealed in a 2018 interview with The New York Times that Avengers: Endgame will be his final movie as Captain America (for the foreseeable future.) “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said. He confirmed this again in a 2018 tweet, in which he thanked fans for the past eight years as Captain American and reconfirmed that Endgame will be his last film as the Marvel hero. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” he tweeted. “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

With Evan’s time in the MCU ending after Endgame, it only makes sense that Captain America will be written out of the franchise. But how will he die? The main theory is that Captain America will travel back to 1945 where he will stay to grow old with his first love, Peggy Carter. (As viewers of Captain America: The First Avenger know, Steve Rogers was originally a soldier from the 40s. But he was frozen and awoke 70 years later in modern day.) There are a lot of theories that the Avengers will travel back in time via the Quantum Realm to undo Thanos’s snap, so it makes sense that while they’re in the past, Steve would stay there to live the life he couldn’t. Though his time with the MCU is over, Evans has said that he wants to leave open the option for Captain America to return, which is why this theory makes the most sense. He’s not dead, but he won’t be around.

Of course, and there’s the video of Serena Williams saying that “devastated” that Chris Evans/Captain America dies in the final Avengers movie before someone shushes her and tells her that it’s a “secret.” We have a lot to think about.

Iron Man

Iron Man was the MCU’s first in 2008, which means that Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr.) has been on screen the longest out of Marvel’s recent superheroes. Downey Jr. has been in 10 MCU films (far more than his cast mates), so, like Evans, his contract with Marvel is ending soon, which is why many believe that Endgame may be the last movie that fans will see Iron Man. (According to Den Geek, Endgame is Downey Jr.’s last in his contract.) It’s been six years since Iron Man 3, and it doesn’t look like there are any plans for a fourth movie. (Though he did tell Nightline in 2016 that he’s down for one more Iron Man movie.) However, in a 2017 interview with News.com, Downey suggested that his time with the MCU is slowly but surely coming to an end. “I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing,” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Iron Man’s risk of dying in Endgame is “almost certainly“, and we believe it. As one of the OG Avengers, Iron Man’s days in the MCU are numbered, and what better way to go out than in Avengers: Endgame? Though there have been hints that Endgame will end with Tony Stark and Pepper Pott’s wedding (as the cast has hinted that a scene in the movie will bring together cameos from across the MCU), those hints could also be clues to Tony’s funeral, which would be attended by many of his fellow heroes. As hard as it is to say goodbye to Iron Man, the chances of him dying are more than likely.