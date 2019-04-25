The Highest Paid ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Actor Might Not Be Who You Expect

Scroll To See More Images

Avengers: Infinity War made more than $2 billion worldwide in 2017, and with Avengers: Endgame expected to make the same —if not more (much, much more)—there’s an understandable curiosity around the Avengers: Endgame cast salary and how much Marvel actors make per movie. As of now, the exact numbers for many in the Avengers: Endgame cast makes aren’t known, but if it’s anything like their salary for Avengers: Infinity War, stars like Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are receiving some of the fattest checks in Hollywood.

Of course, the Avengers franchise and Marvel cinematic universe wasn’t always at the billion-dollar level. When the franchise started in 2008 with the first Iron Man, Marvel paid its star, Downey Jr., only a fraction of what he’s making now. Ten Marvel films and more than a decade later, and Downey Jr. is one of the highest paid actors in the Marvel universe—if not, Hollywood. (Though his costars aren’t too behind either.) They might not be IRL superheroes, but the Avengers actors sure have their own superpowers in bringing in big box office numbers. Find out who the highest paid Avenger is and what 12 beloved Marvel stars are expected to make from Avengers: Endgame ahead. (For the purposes of this article, we concentrated on the original six Avengers and the five heroes who have standalone movies.)

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

Iron Man (2008): $500,000

Avengers: Endgame (2018): $50 million – $200 million

Net Worth: $300 million

Downey Jr’s exact salary for Avengers: Endgame isn’t known, but the number is at least higher than $50 million (the salary he made for 2012’s The Avengers), with some estimating that he made $200 million each for both Endgame and Infinity War, which would be much, much higher than any of his costars. (According to The Hollywood Reporter, Downey Jr. made $15 million for his minutes-long cameo in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, so if he made that much for a movie in which he wasn’t the lead, we can’t imagine what his Iron Man and Avengers paychecks are like.) Per THR, Downey only made $500,000 for the MCU’s first movie, Iron Man, in 2008 because of his reputation at the time and how he was a “risk” for the studio. Director Jon Favreau had to fight for Downey Jr.’s casting, which is what landed him the role and his massive paychecks for Marvel’s later movies. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Downey Jr.’s net worth is $300 million, which accounts for his Marvel income, as well as roles in movies like Tropic Thunder and the upcoming The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. He has also had campaigns with brands like HTC and Volvo.

Chris Evans (Captain America)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011): $1 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $15 million

Net Worth: $50 million

According to Business Insider, Evans made $1 million to play Captain America/Steve Rogers in the franchise/s first film, Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. (Though there are reports that he made as little as $300,000 for the first film, which isn’t too unbelievable considering how much his costars made for their debuts.) That salary was, of course, raised by the time Evans starred in Avengers: Endgame. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor made a cool $15 million for the movie, which is the same salary he earned for 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Evans’s net worth is $50 million. Along with his Marvel income (he’s starred in 11 films in total—most of which are cameos), Evans has also starred in films like Snowpiercer, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the Fantastic Four series. He also has a campaign deal with Gucci.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Thor (2011): $150,000

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $15 million

Net Worth: $90 million

Hemsworth was a little-known actor, which likely accounts for his $150,000 paycheck for the first Thor movie in 2011, according to Business Insider. Since then, Hemsworth has had an impressive raise. For Avengers: Endgame, the actor made $15 million, which is the same number he made for 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hemsworth’s net worth is $90 million, which accounts for his role in eight Marvel films, as well as parts in movies like Snow White and The Huntsman, Ghostbusters and the upcoming Men in Black: International. He has also had campaigns with brands like Foxtel, Hugo Boss and TAG Heuer.

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)

Black Widow (2020/2021): $15 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $15 million

Net Worth: $140 million

Johansson’s exact Avengers: Endgame salary isn’t known, but according to Variety, the actress made the same pay as costars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth for 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. If that’s also true for Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, Johansson would’ve made $15 million each for both movies. This makes sense considering that Johansson will make $15 million for Black Widow’s first standalone film in 2020/2021, which is the same salary that Evans and Hemsworth made for their most recent standalone films, Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (However, there is a chance that her salary was even higher given that THR reported that Johansson’s 2012 Avengers salary was about double of Hemsworth and Evans’s.)

Though Marvel is notoriously cheap for its franchise’s first films, Johansson and Black Widow have been a part of the franchise since 2011’s Iron Man 2. According to THR, Johansson made a “low-seven figure salary” for 2012’s The Avengers and likely less than that for Iron Man 2, so her current $15 million rate is an impressive raise. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johansson’s net worth is $140 million, which accounts for her Marvel income, as well as paychecks for films like The Jungle Book and Ghost in the Shell. She has also had campaigns with brands like Louis Vuitton, Moet Chandon, Dolce & Gabbana, Mango and L’Oréal.

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)

The Avengers (2012): $2 million to $3 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $15 million

Net Worth: $50 million

Hawkeye/Clint Barton’s debut in the MCU came in 2012’s The Avengers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renner made between $2 million to $3 million to star in the movie, which is the same salary as his costars, Evans, Hemsworth and Ruffalo. (THR reported that Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson were paid double to star in the first Avengers film.) His exact salary for Avengers: Endgame isn’t known, but given that he’s billed right after Johansson in the movie, it’s likely that he’s making the same salary as her and the rest of the original Avengers, which is $15 million. (Renner didn’t appear in Endgame‘s predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.) According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $50 million. Along with his Marvel movies, Renner has also starred in films like American Hustle and The Town. He has also had campaigns with brands like Remy Martin.

Marvel Studios.

The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

The Avengers (2012): $2 million – $3 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $15 million

Net Worth: $30 million

The Hulk/Bruce Banner was recast after Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk in 2008, so 2012’s The Avengers was the first film that Ruffalo appeared as the hero. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo made between $2 million and $3 million for the film, which is the same salary as costars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner. Considering where Ruffalo is billed in Avengers: Endgame (between Evans and Hemsworth), it’s likely that he’s making the same $15-million salary as them again for the fourth Avengers film and its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, according to THR. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ruffalo’s net worth is $30 million, which accounts for his Marvel income, as well as roles in films like Spotlight and Now You See Me 2. He has also had campaigns with brands like Clearasil.

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)

Black Panther (2017): $2 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019): Unknown

Net Worth: $8 million

Boseman’s salaries for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame isn’t confirmed, but it will likely be more than his Black Panther salary, especially after the film’s $1 billion box office run in 2017. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman made $2 million to star as the Black Panther/T’Challa in 2017’s Black Panther, which seems like a small number compared to the film’s $1 billion payout. (As explained by THR, Marvel is notoriously cheap for its franchise’s first films.) Though Boseman’s salary for Avengers: Infinity War is likely more than Black Panther (considering that the third Avengers film came out after Black Panther), his screen-time in Avengers: Endgame is unknown, given that he was one of the many heroes who was dusted by Thanos. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Boseman’s net worth is $8 million, which accounts for his Marvel salaries, as well as paychecks for films like Marshall and the upcoming 21 Bridges. Boseman has also appeared in a campaign for Lexus.

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014): $1.5 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019): Unknown

Net worth: $40 million

According to Forbes, Pratt made “low seven figures” for to play Star-Lord/Peter Quill in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with some sources estimating that he made $1.5 million. The number seems low considering that Pratt is now worth $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and the movie made $775 million in its box office run. That being said, it falls in line with the rest of Marvel’s franchise debuts, which paid most of its stars (including fan favorites like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans) low six or seven figure salaries. Pratt’s salary for Avengers: Endgame is unknown, but considering that Star-Lord was one of the may heroes dusted by Thanos, his role should be smaller than it was in Infinity War, which may be reflected in his pay. Infinity War, on the other hand, saw Star-Lord front and center, which likely boosted Pratt’s pay from his Guardians movie, with some sources estimating that he made $5 million for the film. Along with his Marvel films, Pratt’s net worth is credited to films like Jurassic World, which earned him around $10 million and Passengers, which earned him $12 million, according to Forbes.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

Captain Marvel (2019): $5 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019): Unknown

Net Worth: $10 million

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Larson made $5 million to star as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which seems small compared to the $1 billion the movie made at the box office. (And the fact that Larson is, you know, an Oscar winner.) Per THR, Marvel is notoriously cheap for its franchise’s first movies (as seen by some of Larson’s costars above.) Her Avengers: Endgame salary isn’t known, but we hope that she’s making more than her $5 million paycheck for Captain Marvel, considering that the fourth Avengers film is expected to make more than $2 billion worldwide. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Larson’s net worth is $10 million, which accounts for her Marvel salary, as well paychecks for films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Trainwreck and Kong: Skull Island.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Doctor Strange (2016): $6.4 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019): Unknown

Net Worth: $30 million

According to The Mirror, Cumberbatch made $6.4 million to star as Doctor Stephen Strange in 2016’s Doctor Strange, which seems high considering how little the rest of the Marvel cast made for their debut films. The Mirror also reported that Cumberbatch’s salary will increase to $9.6 for Doctor Strange’s sequel, which is expected to debut in 2020. His salary for Avengers: Endgame is unknown, but considering that Doctor Strange was one of the characters who was dusted by Thanos in Infinity War, we don’t expect him to have much screen-time, which may affect his pay. Avengers: Infinity War, on the other hand, is a different story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch was one of the top-billed in Avengers: Infinity War (right below Johansson), which likely means that his pay was just below Johansson’s $15 million range. (We predict that it was around what he will be making for Doctor Strange 2.) According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cumberbatch’s net worth is $30 million, which accounts for his Marvel income, as well as his role in BBC’s Sherlocke and films like The Grinch.

Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $500,000

Avengers: Endgame (2019): Unknown

Net Worth: $4 million

According to The Daily Mail, Holland earned $500,000 to star as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, plus bonuses. The number seems small, even for Marvel’s debut standards. (Though it is on par with what Downey Jr. made for 2008’s Iron Man.) Homecoming went on to make $880 million at the box office, which would’ve amounted in a lot more Holland in bonuses, as well as increase his paychecks for his following Marvel films. His salary for Avengers: Endgame is unknown but like many other heroes on this list, Spider-Man was one of the many characters dusted by Thanos in Infinity War, so it’s unclear how much Holland will appear in Endgame. His salary for Infinity War is also unknown, but sources estimate that he made $3 million for the film, which would be a significant raise from his $500,000 salary for Homecoming. Holland will also star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as had parts in movies like The Lost City of Z and The Impossible. His net worth is $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He’s also had campaigns with brands like Audi and Dell.