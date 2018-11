The Costume Institute isn’t the only fashion exhibit in town. ICP is hosting a retrospective to honor Richard Avedon. The exhibit opens tomorrow, on what would have been the iconic fashion photographer’s 86th birthday.

Racked has a preview of the 175 photographs, editorials, and advertorials that will be on display.

International Center for Photography, 1133 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, 212.857.0000