Aveda Awarded

Aveda, the environmentally friendly beauty brand, has become the first beauty company to receive a Cradle to Cradle (C2C) sustainability endorsement, according to WWD. The award, which acknowledges companies’ efforts in developing environmentally intelligent products with a goal of eliminating waste, recognized Aveda’s recent efforts to develop products and processes that uphold the most stringent standards of environmental protection.

More specifically, Aveda received Gold C2C designation for their Aveda Smooth Infusion Shampoo and Conditioner, Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner, Aveda Men Pure-Formance Shampoo and Conditioner, and Green Science Firming Face Creme. They also received Silver C2C designation for its packaging.

The company’s focus on the environment is not new, however. Rather, throughout Aveda’s 30-year history, the company pioneered the use of wind energy in the beauty industry, led the trend toward the use of recyclable packaging, and was among the first to support organic agriculture. Thus, it is no surprise that Aveda be selected as only the third company, and the first beauty company, to receive this prestigious endorsement.

Makes me want to lather up to show my love for Aveda.