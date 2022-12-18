‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cast: All the Famous Actors You Didn’t Know Voice Characters in ‘Avatar 2’

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve watched Avatar 2, you may be wondering who’s in the Avatar: The Way of Water cast and who voices characters like Ronal, Tonowari and Kiri in the blockbuster sequel.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to 2009’s Avatar, James Cameron’s sci-fi epic set in the mid-22nd century as humans colonize the world of Pandora, a thriving moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, to mine the valuable mineral, unobtanium. The colonization threatens the existence of the local tribe, Na’vi, a special indigenous to Pandora who humans can communicate with via an avatar or a genetically engineered Na’vi body operated from the brain of a remote human. The movie went on to gross more than $2 billion and break various box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time, a record it held for almost a decade before it was overtaken by Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The film was also nominated for nine Oscars at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which comes 13 years after the release of the first Avatar movie, is set more than a decade after the original Avatar and tells the story of Jake Sully, a former human who fell in love with a Na’vi named Neytiri, and his family, as Sully and Neytiri go to extreme lengths to keep themselves and each other safe. “I get quite emotional talking about it because what Jim ’s done [is] he’s made it about a family. And it’s powerful. Not only is it visually stunning and you’re seeing a part of Pandora that you’ve never seen before, all underwater, but it’s about what you do to protect your family. And I think after COVID everybody needs that kind of message. It’s about what you would do for those that you love. It’s amazing,” Sam Worthington, who plays Sully, told Jimmy Fallon in an interview on The Tonight Show in 2022.

But back to the Avatar: The Way of Water cast. So who is in the Avatar: The Way of Water cast and who voices the Na’vi characters? Read on for who’s in the Avatar: The Way of Water cast and which actors voice the new and old characters.

Who’s in the Avatar: The Way of Water cast?

Who voices Jake Sully in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Jake Sully in Avatar: The Way of Water? Sam Worthington is the voice of Sully, a former human who fell in love with a Na’vi named Neytiri in the 2009 Avatar movie after he became a member of the Avatar program and took the Na’vi’s side in their conflict with humans, leading them to victory. At the end of Avatar, Sully left his human body to permanently become a Na’vi. In Avatar: The Way of Water, Sully is the chief of the Omaticaya and the father of four children with Neytiri: sons Neteyam and Lo’Ak and daughters Tuk and Kiri. Along with Sully in the Avatar movies, Worthington has also starred in movies like Hacksaw Ridge and The Last Son and shows like JAG and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Who voices Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water? Zoe Saldaña is the voice of Neytiri, Jake Sully’s mate and the daughter of the former leaders of the Omaticaya. Neytiri is also the mother of four children with Sully: sons Neteyam and Lo’Ak and daughters Tuk and Kiri. Along with Neytiri in the Avatar movies, Saldaña has also starred as characters like Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek franchise and Gamora in The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. She’s also starred in TV shows like From Scratch.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in 2022, Saldana opened up about what it was like to return as Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water more than a decade after the original movie. “Avatar, it’s just my baby. It’s everybody’s baby. And to see this baby now being a teenager, like a young adult and getting to share it with the world is just…I felt like this day would never come and it’s finally here,” she said. She continued, “The reintroduction is also the refreshing of it. The rejuvenation of it is also very exciting. Look, I’m not aiming to get the same results that we got in the first one because that was a surprise. That was a wonderful surprise. We were not expecting it. And the reception was just imaginably beautiful. Obviously I’m hoping for Avatar 2: The Way of Water to have a very beautiful impact on people. But it’s not for the sake of breaking any records or making a ton of money. I think this saga is special. It was made with a lot of love and a lot of work. And it’s an experience worth having.”

She also told the magazine about how the franchise has changed her life. “In terms of the way that I approach work, I seem to have gone back to the way I started, which is just to give 120 percent and do the homework and go to bed early and focus on my work. But after Avatar, when you’re young and all of the time you have, the opportunity to travel and to go to lavish dinners and wear beautiful outfits and the nightlife became very attractive,” she said. “It was a lot of working hard and a lot of [playing] hard that sometimes got in the way of me feeling fully, fully proud of the work I was doing — because I did the work. And now that I’m a little older and I would like to consider myself a little wiser, it’s going back to that [feeling] of having those healthy boundaries for myself of ‘go to bed early, really work. I know you’re tired. I know you really want to go out and go with your kids and just say, ‘Fuck my rehearsal and fuck my practice and fuck this session.‘ But I don’t. I still manage to focus on family life and also focus on my work. And I feel good.”

Saldana, who also starred in science-fiction movies like Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy, also told Women’s Wear Daily about how she felt “stuck” in the genre. “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” she said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love. But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles. So this is something that I wanted to do for a very long time. And wrestling, too, with this pressure that society puts on women that your youth is gone as soon as you have children and you go into your 40s.” She continued, “But today, now that I’m 44, I’ve been able to have these opportunities, and I took control over my aging and I took control over my voice and how I consider myself as a woman. And I’m so happy that I’m able to collaborate with filmmakers and producers and people in this industry that want that for women, that want women to be ageless and who don’t fetishize women’s youth. And so it’s interesting. It’s really interesting.”

Who voices Kiri in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Kiri in Avatar: The Way of Water? Sigourney Weaver is the voice of Kiri, Jake Sully and Neytiri’s adopted teenage daughter. Weaver originally played Dr. Grace Augustine, a human scientist who sides with the Na’vi in the 2009 Avatar and dies in their conflict with the humans.Her Na’vi avatar was revealed to have birthed Kiri despite her death. Weaver also reprises her role as Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar: The Way of Water. Along with Kiri and Dr. Grace Augustine in the Avatar movies, Weaver has also starred in movies like Alien, Ghost Busters, WALL-E and Finding Dory.

Who voices Colonel Miles Quaritch in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Colonel Miles Quaritch in Avatar: The Way of Water? Stephen Lang is the voice of Colonel Miles Quaritch, a human who led the security forces of the RDA, the human organizing Pandora, in their conflict with the Na’vi. He was killed by Neytiri in 2009’s Avatar but was resurrected by the RDA as a Recombinant, avatars embedded with the memories of humans, and seeks revenge Jake Sully and the Na’vi. Director James Cameron confirmed to Deadline in 2013 that Colonel Quaritch will the villain of at least the first three Avatar movies. “I’m not going to say exactly how we’re bringing him back, but it’s a science fiction story, after all. His character will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of our new three-film saga,” he said. Along with Colonel Quaritch in the Avatar movies, Lang has also starred in movies like Conan the Barbarian, Girl on the Train and Don’t Breathe, and received a tony nomination for the 1992 production of The Speed of Darkness.

Who voices Ronal in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Ronal in Avatar: The Way of Water? Kate Winslet is the voice of Ronal, Tonowari’s pregnant wife and a free diver of the Metkayina. “Jim and I first spoke about this when he kindly donated some life jackets for the fundraiser Leo and I did in France back in July. He mentioned the character Ronal to me then, and he sent me the scripts,” Winslet told Variety in 2017 about her casting in Avatar: The Way of Water. Performance capture sounds like a fascinating process, which I really look forward to experiencing. The first movie was awe-inspiring and my children have not stopped talking about the prospect of this for the past few months! And whilst my role is actually relatively small comparative to the lengthy shoot. I will only have around one month with Jim and the principal actors. it is a pivotal character in the ongoing story.”

Avatar: The Way of Water marks Winslet’s first time filming working with performance capture and motion capture, according to various reports. Along with Ronal in the Avatar movies, Winslet has also starred in movies like Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and The Reader, which she won an Oscar for.

Who voices Tonowari in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Tonowari in Avatar: The Way of Water? Cliff Curtis is the voice of Tonowari, Ronal’s husband and the chief of the Metkayina. Along with Tonowari in the Avatar movies, Curtis has also starred in movies like Training Day and Live Free or Die Hard, as well as TV shows like Trauma and Fear the Walking Dead.

Who voices Neteyam in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Neteyam in Avatar: The Way of Water? Jamie Flatters is the voice of Neteyam, Jake Sully and Neytiri’s eldest child and their first son. Along with Neteyam in the Avatar movies, Flatters has also starred in movies like The School for Good and Evil.

Who voices Lo’ak in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Lo’ak in Avatar: The Way of Water? Britain Dalton is the voice of Lo’ak, Jake Sully and Neytiri’s second son. Chloe Coleman is the voice of young Lo’ak. Along with Lo’ak in the Avatar movies, Dalton has also starred in movies like Ready Player One, TV shows like Goliath and as the voice of young Nathan Drake in the video game Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Who voices Tuk in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Tuk in Avatar: The Way of Water? Trinity Jo-Li Bliss is the voice of Tuktirey, also known as Tuk, Jake and Neytiri’s second daughter and their youngest child. Along with Tuk in the Avatar movies, Bliss has also worked on movies like Turning Red.

Who voices Reya in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Reya in Avatar: The Way of Water? Bailey Bass is the voice of Tsireya, also known as Reya, Tonowari and Ronal’s daughter and a free driver of the Metkayina. Along with Reya in the Avatar movies, Bass has also starred in TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Interview with the Vampire.

Who voices Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Who voices Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water? Jack Champion is the voice of Miles Socorro, also known as Spider, a teenager born in Hell’s Gate, a human base on Pandora, who is rescued and adopted by Jake Sully and Neytiri. Along with Spider in the Avatar movies, Champion has also worked in movies like Avengers: Endgame and TV shows like Under the Dome.

