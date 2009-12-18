Avatar Movie Premiere: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

The preview for Avatar is quite real. It starts out with a young guy in his bedroom playing video games that happen to come alive in the form of an arrow being shot at him in real time. Video game buffs are going to love this cinematic adventure when it hits theaters tomorrow. The premiere was held at the Gruaman’s Chinese Theater last night and brought a slew of celebrities dressed to impress.

Hit: Zoe Saldana (Above)Zoe looks stunning in this sparkling silver and gold mini. But wait there’s more, when Saldana spins around her dress goes from wow to white. We love the contrast and color combination.

Miss: Leona Lewis





Even though Leona Lewis is beautiful, this dress was too over the top for the blue carpeted affair. The slit up the side could also be quite dangerous when sitting down.

Sherlock Holmes Premiere: Red Carpet Hits and Misses



Hit: Audrina Patridge



Patridge was always a personal favorite from The Hills. With a casual approach and contrasting yellow clutch, we think her style stood out from the rest.

Miss: Sigourney Weaver



This dress didn’t do wonders for Weaver’s figure. Paired with white strappyshoes, we’re sad to say this look was a total miss.

Hit: Jamie Lee Curtis



Curtis can never go wrong with an LBD, plus we’re giving her extra points for bringing her kids along.

Miss: Michelle Rodriguez



The color is vibrant and goes well with her golden skin, but the prom-dress cut was a bit too junior high for us. We love her pearly white smile however.

