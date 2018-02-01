Ava Phillippe Made Her Modeling Debut, and She Looks Stunning

Ava Phillippe is following in her parents’ Hollywood footsteps, but not in the way you might think. The 18-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe recently made her modeling debut, and she looks stunning.
Along with big-name stars such as Rowan Blanchard and Kirsten Dunst, Ava lent her face to Rodarte’s Fall/Winter 2018 Portrait Series. The teenager appeared in two photos for the fashion house. One look featured her in a flowy pale pink gown with giant red flowers on her wrist and waistline. The other look featured Ava in a tiered skirt with sunflowers on her wrists and an umbrella made out of leaves in her hands.
“🙀🌹thank you to the one and only @rodarte (@kateandlauramulleavy) for this incredible opportunity to play dress up and support the creativity of women!” Ava wrote on Instagram.
✨🙀🌹thank you to the one and only @rodarte (@kateandlauramulleavy ) for this incredible opportunity to play dress up and support the creativity of women! and thank you to the equally inspiring @autumndewilde @ashleyfurnival @uzo2018 @claudiolazo @kimmiekyees and @shirleykurata for gracing this shoot with your kindness, talent, and imagination! 💘
Of course, like the proud mama she is, Reese dedicated an Instagram to Ava, congratulating her on her accomplishment. “My girl. Beautiful inside and out. So proud of you @avaphillippe ❤✨” Reese wrote.
No word from Ryan, but we’re sure he’s a proud papa, too. Reese and Ava may look alike, but the most common trait between the two might be their unparalleled ambition and strength.