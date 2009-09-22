Autumnal Equinox: 5 Key Things You Need For Fall

While there are many trends and pieces we’re loving for fall, we picked the top 5 that will not only keep you warm, but add versatility and mileage to other pieces in your closet.

1. Red Coat (above):

The rosy color was all over the fall runways, and there’s no better way to stand out from the rest of the crowd than in a beautiful red pea coat or trench. View our shop for more details on this version that we love by Vivienne Westwood Anglomania.

2. Thigh High Boots

Arguably the “it” shoes of the season, they are actually quite useful in keeping your limbs toasty during the cool fall and winter months. See more details in our Shop on these leggy Cesare Paciotti thigh-highs.

3. Statement Necklace:

The only accessory you really need this fall is a big, bold necklace to spice up anything in your closet. Pair it with a simple tee and blazer to dress up the look or wear it with a cocktail dress for a fancier outing. We love the look of this dazzling Rachel Reinhardt necklace with its combination of silver and gold (another big trend for fall!). View the StyleCaster Shop for more details.

4. Strong shouldered jacket:

This is an easy layering piece that looks professional but still chic for a dinner date or party when worn over a dress or paired with jeans and black cut-out booties. This MM Couture by Miss Me blazer is versatile in black with a bit of pop in the shoulder to add some structure to your silhouette. Get the details on the StyleCaster shop.

5. Embellished Tights or Leggings.

Can’t figure out how to spice up the LBD you’ve been wearing for the past four years? Throw on a pair of shredded or embellished tights to add a little intrigue to your go-to outfit. We hate to admit it, but we kinda love these 6126 stretchies by Lindsay Lohan. Visit the StyleCaster shop for more info.