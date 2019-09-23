Here’s How the Autumnal Equinox Will Affect Each Sign

Scroll To See More Images

It’s that time of year where nerds feel superior for not liking pumpkin spice lattes, the air feels clean even in Los Angeles, and everyone is mean to teenage girls for liking things! Aka—it’s fall, baby. But this 2019 autumnal equinox is more than just clever marketing to get everyone to buy signs that say things like GATHER and GRATEFUL and small, fabric pumpkins that will collect dust! This fall equinox is a transition not only into a new season but also for a lot of the signs—a transition into a new phase of life. Also—it’s Libra season!

There are four equinoxes a year—one to match each season. And each of these celestial events hold significance for the zodiac signs. The word equinox itself means equal night, as (most) places on earth will observe 12 hours of night and an equal 12 hours of daylight. More specifically, the autumn equinox is when the sun looks like it’s heading south across the equator. After this moment, the sun will rise and set lower in the sky until the spring equinox. This year, the equinox will occur on Monday, September 23, 2019.

What Is the Meaning of the Autumnal Equinox?

From an astrological standpoint, the equinox affects the relationship between the Earth and the sun and can trigger major life events and directionality. But regardless of these life transitions, all signs can expect to reap a sort of “harvest,” whether material, spiritual, or otherwise. If you’re not seeing results anywhere in life (and really, make an effort to look because rewards and personal growth can sometimes be hidden in plain sight), now is the perfect time to reflect realistically on which direction you want your life to go. Are you working hard and not seeing any progress? Can you change your strategy? Are you burnt out or surrounded by people that don’t lift you up or support you? Or maybe you just have to do the hardest thing in practically all of human existence: Be patient and wait.

As you ask yourself these questions (or enjoy the metaphorical dessert of accomplishment), give yourself plenty of time to move slowly, pause, and wonder. As nights become longer and we head to colder seasons, your body and brain will appreciate you slowing down and honoring the season.

How Will the Autumnal Equinox Affect Each Sign?

Aries –

Disappointment has a sour taste, so shoot it back like a shot during this equinox. While good things are definitely coming your way, disappointment at work or school may make you feel a little downhearted. In these situations, make sure you are acting in a compassionate way, rather than reacting in anger or fear.

Taurus –

Your reliability and responsible nature are something that your friends and loved ones appreciate about you. But you are worthy of love even when you’re not juggling all the responsibilities of your home, career, relationships, etc. This equinox, think about delegating. If it isn’t super important, or only *you* can do it, let it go or ask for help.

Gemini –

This will be an interesting time for you, Gemini, as your typical extroverted nature and friendships may take a back seat while you deal with more personal and private matters. You’ll find that trimming down your social circle and spending more time investing in authentic friendships will greatly benefit you.

Cancer –

There’s a lot going on right now, and as a water sign, you may be feeling overstimulated or more stressed than usual. The good news is that this equinox is bringing with it a slower change of pace. Self care (or honestly, Cancer, just saying no to people!) would be a great subject to focus on—you’ll be feeling back to good in no time.

Leo –

Slow progress is still progress, Leo. While other signs may hesitate before starting a big project or taking on a new responsibility, we can depend on you to try new things with a positive attitude. But be patient with yourself and others and set realistic goals so you can see your progress over time.

Virgo –

Things have been going well for you, Virgo. As a sign that loves productivity and order, this season change is a chance for you to start fresh and engage in the activities and hobbies that recharge your emotional batteries. Remember how much little kids love holidays? This equinox, channel that spirit and enjoy.

Libra –

Happy birthday season, sweet Libra! Your energy is at an all-time high, and I am giving you my permission (if you need it) to be as extravagant and flirty as you want. While birthdays are great at triggering existential dread, try to spend more time appreciating where you are, rather than wishing you were already at the finish line.

Scorpio –

This equinox may have you feeling a little more self-conscious than usual. This could be due to external factors (school starting, a new job, a new relationship or friendship, etc.), or an internal force (doubt, insecurities, etc.). Take time to do the things that make you feel confident and seek out verbal and emotional support from friends who know how good you look in that one blue dress.

Sagittarius –

Time doesn’t heal all wounds, but it’s one of the best medicines on the market for moving on. That and giving yourself space to grieve and process. And I’m not just talking about romantic relationships. As you move into this new season, it’s inevitable that some doors and opportunities will close. But with time, space, and intentional living, in time you will realize that every relationship and opportunity led you to exactly where you need to be.

Capricorn –

Stick to your values and plans for your future and give yourself time to get exactly what you want. Moving into fall, we all reach more for comfort and warmth rather than for the unknown. But your persistence will soon pay off. Really, most of life is just showing up and waiting for everyone else to leave. Keep going.

Aquarius –

Unresolved emotional issues and health concerns may have you feeling unsettled. This can manifest in some serious wanderlust or a desire to return back to the basics. While I’m all for facing your issues head-on, sometimes removing yourself (either physically from the room or figuratively from the narrative) can work like a restart button on your computer. Magic!

Pisces –

This equinox will lead to an increase in communication with either your romantic partner or someone close to you. Language is one of the best tools we have to connect with each other. Ask your loved ones what toy they loved most when they were little or where they wanted to go on their birthday. You’ll feel closer than ever and it will lead to deeper and more fulfilling relationships.