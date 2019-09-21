These Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaners Are Serious Game-Changers For Beauty Connoisseurs

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re into beauty or simply just wear makeup, I probably don’t need to tell you just how important it is to regularly clean your makeup brushes, beauty sponges, and other application tools. Unless you’re cool with clogged pores, breakouts and unsightly infections (yikes), keeping up with your cleaning these tools should be an absolutely non-negotiable part of your beauty routine. If you’re like me and tend to get lazy when it comes to well, cleaning anything for that matter, you’ll be delighted to hear that automatic makeup brush cleaners actually exist. Yes, these lazy-girl-approved devices do all of the dirty work for you, so you can keep bacteria, germs, dead skin particles and general gunk and grime from marring your complexion without the heavy lifting.

For reference, most dermatologists and makeup experts agree that it’s best to be clean and sanitize makeup brushes, sponges and applicators on (at least) a weekly basis. Of course, cleansing and disinfecting your beauty tools on the daily would be ideal. This rule of thumb goes for blush, eyeshadow, contour and eyeliner brushes. However, if you apply your foundation and other complexion products with a beauty sponge, you should wash it immediately after each use because their absorbent nature harbors bacteria, oil, old makeup and mold more than your average beauty brush.

1. Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner

This USB makeup brush cleaner is designed with three different speeds to help you get your beauty tools fresh and bacteria-free. This customizable wash set-up allows you to wash more delicate brushes without breaking them, while giving your bulletproof beauty blender a solid clean.

2. Lilumia 2 Automatic Brush Cleaner

Lilumia’s advanced brush cleaning device may be more steeply priced than its competitors, but the technology and design totally warrant the higher cost. This sleek appliance can actually cleans up to 12 brushes at one time. It also works with both natural and synthetic brushes, along with beauty sponges.

3. Selene Automatic Brush Cleaner & Dryer Machine

This cute little brush washer and dryer duo quickly cleans soiled brushes and beauty sponges with zero effort required. It gives your brushes a deep clean in just 30 seconds, and is designed with three different speed settings.