“I Want to Be Her” Author Andrea Linett Walks Us Through Her Fall Staples

After working in the fashion industry for over 20 years — including working at Sassy and Harper’s Bazaar, co-founding Lucky Magazine in 2000, serving as eBay Fashion’s first-ever creative director, and now acting as the VP Global Creative Director at Michael Kors — the ever-evolving Andrea Linett is trying a new title on for size: Author.

With her new book, I Want to Be Her! (based on her cult-favorite blog) out this month, Linett pays homage to her style muses she’s encountered over the years. The book also features charming illustrations of each lucky lady by her best friend Ann Johnston Albert (remember the old last page of Lucky?).

We were fortunate enough to raid the closet of one of our own favorite style muses. Here, Linett walks us through her own must-have items of the season, giving us all a little insight into becoming one step closer to being, er, her.

Read on to see Andrea’s picks …