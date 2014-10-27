9 Australian Brands Every Fashion Girl Should Know

When you think of high fashion, places like Paris, Milan, London, and New York likely come to mind. However, it looks like Australia is sneaking its way onto our fashion radar with its array of fantastic—and stylish—brands.
We’ve been noticing a vast array of bloggers, street style stars, and fashion enthusiasts stepping out in some of Down Under’s coolest brands like Shakuhachi, Cameo, One Teaspoon, and Finder’s Keepers, all of which blend Australia’s laid-back vibe with high-style elements. The best part? Most are starting to be sold at stateside retailers like Shopbop, Revolve and Urban Outfitters, and many that aren’t can easily be shipped can be shipped right to your door.
Click through the slideshow and check out all the amazing Aussie brands you’re missing out on!
One Teaspoon
Jamie Blakey started One Teaspoon when she was just 18 years old on the floor of her bedroom in Sydney's northern beaches. It's now stocked in 32 different stores and sites, and features an array of casual-cool pieces. However, the label is probably best known for it's flattering, destroyed jeans which have been spotted on bloggers, fashion lovers, and A-list celebs.
Senso
This family run Sydney-based shoe brand—known for its edgy but wearable styles—has grown immensely over the last five years and now has over 150,000 Instagram followers and can be spotted on most of your favorite fashion bloggers worldwide.
Finder's Keepers
Kate Anderson and Amy Hicks are the brainds behind Finder's Keepers. The brand is "for the girl who takes untold pleasure in styling her look from head to toe." The brand has been worn by the likes of Sienna Miller, Cara Delevigne, Rihanna, and Kristen Stewart.
Sol Sana
This footwear brand started in 2010 by head designer and creatot Sara Caverley after noticing there was a gap in mid-priced stylish shoes.
Cameo
Early in high school, designer Siham Elmawey discovered her passion for design. She started reworking vintage pieces and eventually created her own label. The brand has been worn by everyone we love like Solange Knowles, Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung, and Kourtney Kardashian.
Keepsake
Since the brand started in 2011, Carmen Dugan and Joanne Altham have done wonders to showcase high-end, price-pointed formalwear that offers crisp lines and intricate detailing that we can't get enough of.
Camilla & Marc
Brother-sister duo Camilla Freeman Topper and Marc Freeman started their clothing brand in 2003 and do an amazing job showing off that reflects the ease of the Australian lifestyle. Their clothing has even been worn by Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth, Kirsten Dunst and Rose Byrne.
Zimmermann
Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann founded their fashion label in 1991 and still stay true to their original vision: sophisticated femininity, clever colour combinations and delicate original prints. If you're looking for a fabulous swimsuit, a gorgeous dress and a cute pair of sandals to go with them, Zimmermann is your one-stop shop. Recently, the brand has been doing a big fashion push, showing during New York Fashion Week, and dressing plenty of top bloggers.
Shakuhachi
Started in 2000 by self taught designer Jessie White, Shakuhachi started off as a three-piece debut collection and is now sold at retailers worldwide like Shopbop, Nastygal and Revolve Clothing. The Shakuhachi girl is a leek-limbed supergirl, as unashamedly 90's as giant blow-wave hair, jangling gold earrings or a perfectly placed beauty spot.