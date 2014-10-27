9 Australian Brands Every Fashion Girl Should Know

When you think of high fashion, places like Paris, Milan, London, and New York likely come to mind. However, it looks like Australia is sneaking its way onto our fashion radar with its array of fantastic—and stylish—brands.

We’ve been noticing a vast array of bloggers, street style stars, and fashion enthusiasts stepping out in some of Down Under’s coolest brands like Shakuhachi, Cameo, One Teaspoon, and Finder’s Keepers, all of which blend Australia’s laid-back vibe with high-style elements. The best part? Most are starting to be sold at stateside retailers like Shopbop, Revolve and Urban Outfitters, and many that aren’t can easily be shipped can be shipped right to your door.

