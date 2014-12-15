Australia Is Officially the Most Instagram Friendly Country In the World

Between the stretches of blue and white coastlines, sunset-red deserts, incredible wildlife, and myriad of cute cafés every way you turn, it’s no wonder that Australia is now officially the most Instagram friendly nation on the planet. Seriously, it’s a country surrounded entirely by beaches, and have you seen those cuddly koalas?
The Tourism Australia page, @Australia, just amassed over one million followers to date, making it the most followed Instagram account for a national destination in the world. In comparison, New York City’s official account has just 16,000 followers, and Canada (@explorecanada) clocks in at only 137,000. We’re impressed, but not surprised, because damn Australia, you’re just so photogenic.
The weekend is finally here…and that means it's time to slow down and unwind. #Koalas are one animal that really know how to chill out, like this fluffy fellow from @currumbinsanctuary on the Gold Coast. Well, I guess that if we were all sleeping for up to 18-20 hours each day we would be looking this relaxed as well! Photo: @mcguigan_visuals
To source their incredible photos, Tourism Australia’s social media staff search for pictures under the #seeaustralia and #restaurantaustralia tags, pull out the most amazing snaps, and then regram the two or three best images each day. You will find everything and anything Australian on the page, from kangaroos to a scenic sunset, to fancy meals at local restaurants. (Editor’s note: as an Australian myself, I’ve posted my fair share of all of these.)
If you base your opinion of Australia entirely on this Instagram account alone, you could be forgiven for thinking that every Aussie lives on an idyllic beach, dives with turtles on the weekend, and feeds wildlife by hand in their front garden (which they don’t, just to be clear.) It’s obvious why the world loves following photos of Australia, and it definitely helps keep @Australia‘s Instagram game strong that while we’re busy buying snow boots and planning cozy nights in with Netflix, Australians are settling into a long, hot, social media friendly Summer—at the beach, probably.
Keep scrolling for a few more of our favorite Instagrams of Australia.
Yep, this is a truly enormous Saltwater Crocodile. This shot is of the #cageofdeath experience at @crocosauruscove in #Darwin (but don't be fooled by the name, it's actually a perfectly safe experience!). Australia’s only #crocodile dive, participants get to spend 15 minutes sharing an enclosure with one of these massive reptiles – which average a length of more than 5 metres.
We've never seen an image of @exploreuluru like this one before, which was brilliantly captured by @keiranlusk. Taken from a south-east perspective, you can see just how magical this special place in @ausoutbacknt really is, no wonder more than 250,000 people from all around the world visit Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park each year.
This is the way that weekend afternoons should always look…. delicious drinks with beautiful views! @zachmilne took this shot at @catalinarosebay, where you'll find panoramic views across Sydney’s Harbour paired with the freshest of seafood and an extensive wine list. Delicious! #RestaurantAustralia
As you can see #sunrise at Cape Hillsborough in @visitmackay is one that you're not likely to forget in a hurry. The sight of local #kangaroos out on their morning beach hop, paired with a backdrop of brilliant sunrise colours, makes for a very special scene. Photo: @kattte_
The majestic sight of the #12apostles always impresses! @chelegil captured this beautiful shot of the iconic rock stacks which dramatically rise out of the Southern Ocean on #Victoria's coastline. One of the highlights of a @greatoceanroad trip, it's best to view the 12 Apostles at #sunrise and #sunset so you can watch them change #colours.
