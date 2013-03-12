Austin’s Most Stylish Spotlight: Watch Artist Alyson Fox Talk Austin Style

Our feature on Austin’s 25 Most Stylish highlights some of the city’s coolest locals, and one of our most obvious choices was Austin’s soft-spoken beauty, Alyson Fox.

Often known from her recent collaboration with mega-retailer West Elm, this talented artist and designer has unique aesthetic that was strongly influenced by living in Austin. Like her quirky-yet-elegant designs, Fox’s own edited style reflects her “less is more” philosophy, in which thoughtful simplicity is celebrated.

Here, Alyson Fox weighs in on Austin’s eclectic style and her take on fashion.

