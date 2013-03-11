Austin’s Most Stylish Spotlight: Watch Designer Kendra Scott Talk About The City’s Art Scene

Our feature on Austin’s 25 Most Stylish highlights some of the city’s coolest locals, and one of our most obvious choices is Austin’s famed jewelry designer Kendra Scott. Her line, Kendra Scott Jewelry, is a cult favorite among many high-profile celebrities—including Eva Longoria, Katherine Heigl, and Hilary Duff—thanks to beautifully-crafted pieces that include colorful stones and intricately etched metal pieces.

Scott says living in Austin and being a part of the city’s art scene has played an integral role in the continuing success and growth of her brand. “Creativity thrives in Austin,” says Scott. “I’ve been able to grow my brand globally because I started in a place that is so supportive of local businesses. I can feel the support of my community here every day.” She continues, “I feel so blessed that I can walk outside the doors of my SoCo office and be inspired by the artists, murals and people on the streets.”

Here, watch Scott elaborate on why Austin is a dream town for any artist seeking an abundance of support and endless inspiration.

