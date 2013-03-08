Austin’s Most Stylish Spotlight: Watch Bobby Johns Talk “Dirty” Fashion

Our feature on Austin’s 25 Most Stylish highlights some of the city’s coolest locals, and one of our most obvious choices was Austin’s bowler hat-wearing, man-about-town Bobby Johns.

Whether he’s running between his stores STAG and Mercury Design Studio or running operations for Bunkhouse Group at Hotel San Jose or Hotel Saint Celia, Johns is unlikely to go unnoticed. A firm believer in fearless fashion, Johns isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves, take some risks and, above all, to have fun with fashion.

Here, watch Bobby Johns talk style, his refusal to blend, and how fashion shouldn’t be “precious.” Johns explains, “Fashion should me made for getting dirty and having a good time.”

