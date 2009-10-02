I love that everyone has a personal markers for declaring that summer is “officially over.” (Especially considering there is a actually a date marked as the end of summer/first day of fall: September 22.) But whatever, the following “Summer’s Dead to Me Now” milestones count, too: ordering a hot coffee instead of iced, wearing a scarf for the first time in a season, or Starbucks bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Meanwhile, Austin City Limits opens today and marks the end of the summer music festival season.

Like All Points West and Lollapalooza, The Beastie Boys were scheduled to headline this festival but had to cancel their summer tour schedule after Adam Yauch was diagnosed with cancer. Austin City Limits has again filled in the headlining slot with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

