Austin City Limits 2011 Video Playlist: 10 Songs To Know

If you thought Austin, TX had only one yearly musical festival of sonic radicalness (that of course being SXSW), then good news fellow indie-music lovers — Austin City Limits is back this weekend, bringing headliners like Kayne West, Arcade Fire and Coldplay (all of which seem to be performing at all of the big music festivals this year) to Zilker Park along with 50 other talented acts.

In honor of this year’s ACL, we’ve decided to put together a list of 10 songs you need to know from some of our favorite acts that will be hitting the stages in Austin over the next three days. From SPIN magazine‘s latest coverstar Skrillrex to everyone’s go-to electro-pop Aussies Cut Copy (whose latest single and video just came out this month), these 10 songs cover only just a glimpse of the wide range of musical genres that are about to blow up the Texan town.

So, get ready to break out your skinny jeans, Converse sneakers and crank the volume to eleven with our Austin City Limits video playlist below!

Cut Copy “Blink And You’ll Miss A Revolution”

Kanye West & Jay-Z “Otis”



Santigold “L.E.S. Artistes”



Twin Shadow “Slow”



Theophilus London “I Stand Alone”



Fool’s Gold “Surprise Hotel”



Empire of the Sun “We Are The People”



Skrillrex “Rock n Roll (Will Take You to the Mountain)”



TV On The Radio “Caffeinated Consciousness”



Chromeo “Night By Night”

