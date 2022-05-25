Austin Might’ve Just Hinted at the Real Reason For His Split With Vanessa Amid His Romance With Kaia

Breaking his silence. Austin Butler finally talked about Vanessa Hudgens after their breakup. The Elvis star talked to GQ about how the end of their relationship felt on his part.

Austin expressed his feelings in his June 2022 GQ cover story on May 25, 2022. He offered a brief insight on how the breakup with The Princess Switch star affected him, telling the magazine, “Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing.”

The actor’s comments came ahead of his appearance at Cannes for the premiere of Elvis, in which he stars in the titular role. He appeared alongside co-stars Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley at the French film festival.

Vanessa and Austin broke up in 2021 after dating for almost a decade. An insider revealed to E! News that the stars’ schedules were the reason for their breakup. Vanessa was busy in Europe filming The Princess Switch 2, while Austin was busy filming the Baz Luhrman film about the King of Rock and Roll. “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the insider said. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

The two moved on pretty quickly. Shortly after news broke of their breakup, Austin was spotted leaving a yoga class with model Kaia Gerber in December 2021, which fueled dating rumors. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala where they posed for pictures, while Vanessa was hosting the Vogue livestream for the event. Meanwhile, Vanessa is dating Pittsburgh Pilot baseball player Cole Tucker. When she described their relationship, she told Glamour UK that “He’s his own person. Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He’s goofy and I’m very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously.”

Austin and Vanessa do respect each other even though they are in different relationships. A source told Life & Style on December 27, 2021, that Vanessa is “totally cool” about her ex-boyfriend’s relationship with Kaia. “She has moved on,” the insider said. “She and Austin didn’t work out. It happens.”