Austin Butler Just Reacted to Kaia Gerber’s Ex Jacob Elordi Playing Elvis After Him

After his first-ever Golden Globe win, Austin Butler gladly passes Jacob Elordi the Elvis Torch. The Elvis actor gave the full truth on how his current girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi will be the next to embody The King.

“I just wish him all the best,” Butler revealed to Variety on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time.” Butler received a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis. Elordi is set to star as Elvis Presley in Priscilla. Though The Carrie Diaries star didn’t bring his girlfriend to the red carpet or the awards show, Gerber was seen at an afterparty giving her boyfriend a kiss for his win.

Kaia Gerber started dating Austin Butler in December 2021 a month after she broke up with the Euphoria star. The pair were linked for the first time after they were spotted attending a yoga class together. Meanwhile, Elordi has also moved on with Olivia Jade after they got coffee together in the same month.

In a GQ profile, Butler was lowkey about his relationship with Gerber. When asked about the paparazzi speculation of their relationship, he responded, “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space.”

News broke of Elordi and Gerber’s split in November 2021. “They split and it is amicable,” a source told E! News at the time. A source also told Life & Style at the time that Elordi and Gerber broke up because of their “conflicted” schedules. “Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together. It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working,” the insider said. In Touch also reported that Gerber was the one who ended the relationship. “It has been a long time coming. From what I hear there are no hard feelings and they’re still on speaking terms,” the source continued.

In a May 2021 interview with Vogue, Gerber opened up about her then-relationship with Elordi. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she said. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.” She continued, “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource.’”